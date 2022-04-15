Titans take down Panthers, win third-straight

PORTSMOUTH — A seven-run fourth inning helped the Notre Dame Titans earn a 12-4 win at Clay on Wednesday — improving their record to 5-5 (4-1 SOC I) as winners of three-straight games.
Six different Titans collected his as part of their 12 hits as a team — including freshman Eugene Collins, senior Matt Boldman, and junior Alex Cassidy who each had a pair of hits.
Junior Dylan Seison earned the win on the hill for the Titans, allowing three hits and two earned runs while striking out five in four innings. Cassidy entering in relief and allowed no Clay hits in the final three innings.
Clay (4-3, 4-2 SOC I) scored a run in the first, third, fourth, and fifth innings, but were unable to string together innings of multiple runs to keep up with the Titans’ late surge.
***
BOX SCORE
Notre Dame 0 0 0 7 0 3 2 — 12 9 4
Clay 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 — 4 3 6
Notre Dame hitting
Eugene Collins 2-3, 2R, RBI, BB
Matt Boldman 2-4, 2R, RBI
Dylan Seison 0-2, R, 2BB
Alex Cassidy 2-4, R, RBI
Nate Johnson 0-2, RBI, BB
Braidan Shepherd 1-4, R, RBI
Myles Phillips 1-4, R
Brock Shepherd 1-3, 2R
Reed Lasswell 0-1
Reagan Lester 0-3, 2R, BB
Clay hitting
Carson Porginski 1-3, R, BB
Malachi Loper 0-2, R, 2BB
Evan Balestra 0-3
Mitchell King 1-3, R, BB
Gaige Shorter 0-3, R, RBI, BB
Drew Zuefle 0-3
Dawson James 0-2, BB
Hayden Moore 1-2, BB
Brandon Malone 0-2
Damone Sparks 0-1
Pitching
Dylan Seison (ND) 4IP, 3H, 2ER, 6BB, 5K (W)
Matt Boldman (ND) 3IP, 0H, 0ER, 1BB, 4K
Carson Porginski (C) 3.2IP, 4H, 3ER, 1BB, 4K (L)
Drew Zuefle (C) 3.1IP, 5H, 5ER, 5BB, 3K
