Titans take down Panthers, win third-straight

PORTSMOUTH — A seven-run fourth inning helped the Notre Dame Titans earn a 12-4 win at Clay on Wednesday — improving their record to 5-5 (4-1 SOC I) as winners of three-straight games.

Six different Titans collected his as part of their 12 hits as a team — including freshman Eugene Collins, senior Matt Boldman, and junior Alex Cassidy who each had a pair of hits.

Junior Dylan Seison earned the win on the hill for the Titans, allowing three hits and two earned runs while striking out five in four innings. Cassidy entering in relief and allowed no Clay hits in the final three innings.

Clay (4-3, 4-2 SOC I) scored a run in the first, third, fourth, and fifth innings, but were unable to string together innings of multiple runs to keep up with the Titans’ late surge.

BOX SCORE

Notre Dame 0 0 0 7 0 3 2 — 12 9 4

Clay 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 — 4 3 6

Notre Dame hitting

Eugene Collins 2-3, 2R, RBI, BB

Matt Boldman 2-4, 2R, RBI

Dylan Seison 0-2, R, 2BB

Alex Cassidy 2-4, R, RBI

Nate Johnson 0-2, RBI, BB

Braidan Shepherd 1-4, R, RBI

Myles Phillips 1-4, R

Brock Shepherd 1-3, 2R

Reed Lasswell 0-1

Reagan Lester 0-3, 2R, BB

Clay hitting

Carson Porginski 1-3, R, BB

Malachi Loper 0-2, R, 2BB

Evan Balestra 0-3

Mitchell King 1-3, R, BB

Gaige Shorter 0-3, R, RBI, BB

Drew Zuefle 0-3

Dawson James 0-2, BB

Hayden Moore 1-2, BB

Brandon Malone 0-2

Damone Sparks 0-1

Pitching

Dylan Seison (ND) 4IP, 3H, 2ER, 6BB, 5K (W)

Matt Boldman (ND) 3IP, 0H, 0ER, 1BB, 4K

Carson Porginski (C) 3.2IP, 4H, 3ER, 1BB, 4K (L)

Drew Zuefle (C) 3.1IP, 5H, 5ER, 5BB, 3K

Staff Report

