Jeeps overcome early deficit, best Falcons

MINFORD — The South Webster Lady Jeeps overcame a late-deficit to defeat the Minford Lady Falcons 7-5 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.
Trailing 5-1 entering the top of the sixth, the Lady Jeeps scored the game’s final six runs — including three in the top of the sixth to take the lead for the first time.
Senior Bri Claxon, sophomores Ava Messer and Skylar Zimmerman, and freshman Lauren Kaltenbach each had three hits for South Webster in the win.
Freshman Makayla Raynard and sophomores Zimmerman and Ashlee Spence each drove in two RBI for SW.
Senior Rylee McGraw earned the win in the circle in relief of starting pitcher Skylar Zimmerman. McGraw allowed just one hit and no earned runs in her four innings of work.
Minford freshman catcher Joey Neal drove in a team-high three runs for the Lady Falcons.
Minford junior Paige Martin and sophomore Sadie Hatfield each had an RBI as part of the Lady Falcons’ 9-hit day as a team.
BOX SCORE
South Webster 0 0 1 1 2 3 0 — 7 15 0
Minford 0 4 1 0 0 0 0 — 5 9 3
South Webster hitting
Bri Claxon 3-5, 2R
Skylar Zimmerman 3-4, R, 2RBI, BB
Lauren Kaltenbach 3-4, 2R
Bella Claxon 0-4, R
Ashlee Spence 2-4, R, 2RBI
Ava Messer 3-4, RBI
Makayla Raynard 1-3, 2RBI, BB
Rylee McGraw 0-4
Riley Raynard 0-4
Minford hitting
Miranda Johnson 1-4, R
Joey Neal 1-4, 3RBI
Addi Lute 1-4
Harley Lute 2-3, R
Lorelei Martin 0-2
Paige Martin 2-3, R, RBI
Olivia Neu 0-3
Kasey Essman 1-2, R
Sadie Hatfield 1-3, R, RBI
Pitching
Harley Lute (M) 3IP, 6H, 2ER, 0BB, 1K
Addi Lute (M) 4IP, 8H, 3ER, 3BB, 2K (L)
Skylar Zimmerman (SW) 3IP, 8H, 5ER, 2K
Rylee McGraw (SW) 4IP, 1H, 0ER, 5K
