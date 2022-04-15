Jeeps overcome early deficit, best Falcons

MINFORD — The South Webster Lady Jeeps overcame a late-deficit to defeat the Minford Lady Falcons 7-5 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

Trailing 5-1 entering the top of the sixth, the Lady Jeeps scored the game’s final six runs — including three in the top of the sixth to take the lead for the first time.

Senior Bri Claxon, sophomores Ava Messer and Skylar Zimmerman, and freshman Lauren Kaltenbach each had three hits for South Webster in the win.

Freshman Makayla Raynard and sophomores Zimmerman and Ashlee Spence each drove in two RBI for SW.

Senior Rylee McGraw earned the win in the circle in relief of starting pitcher Skylar Zimmerman. McGraw allowed just one hit and no earned runs in her four innings of work.

Minford freshman catcher Joey Neal drove in a team-high three runs for the Lady Falcons.

Minford junior Paige Martin and sophomore Sadie Hatfield each had an RBI as part of the Lady Falcons’ 9-hit day as a team.

***

BOX SCORE

South Webster 0 0 1 1 2 3 0 — 7 15 0

Minford 0 4 1 0 0 0 0 — 5 9 3

South Webster hitting

Bri Claxon 3-5, 2R

Skylar Zimmerman 3-4, R, 2RBI, BB

Lauren Kaltenbach 3-4, 2R

Bella Claxon 0-4, R

Ashlee Spence 2-4, R, 2RBI

Ava Messer 3-4, RBI

Makayla Raynard 1-3, 2RBI, BB

Rylee McGraw 0-4

Riley Raynard 0-4

Minford hitting

Miranda Johnson 1-4, R

Joey Neal 1-4, 3RBI

Addi Lute 1-4

Harley Lute 2-3, R

Lorelei Martin 0-2

Paige Martin 2-3, R, RBI

Olivia Neu 0-3

Kasey Essman 1-2, R

Sadie Hatfield 1-3, R, RBI

Pitching

Harley Lute (M) 3IP, 6H, 2ER, 0BB, 1K

Addi Lute (M) 4IP, 8H, 3ER, 3BB, 2K (L)

Skylar Zimmerman (SW) 3IP, 8H, 5ER, 2K

Rylee McGraw (SW) 4IP, 1H, 0ER, 5K

