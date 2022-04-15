Johnson fans 15, Indians top Oaks

OAK HILL — The Valley Lady Indians scored the final seven runs during their 9-2 win over Oak Hill on Thursday in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.
Four different Lady Indians had multi-hit days for Valley, who improved to 4-3 (4-2 SOC II).
Sophomore Emilie Johnson, senior Lexi Whitt, and freshmen Braxtyn Holbrook and Camry Carpenter each had a pair of hits as part of Valley’s 12 combined hits as a team.
Johnson earned the win in the circle, striking out a season-high 14 Lady Oaks batters. Johnson went the distance, allowing just four hits and two earned runs in seven complete innings.
***
BOX SCORE
Valley 2 0 0 1 2 3 1 — 9 12 4
Oak Hill 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 2 4 3
Valley hitting
Emilie Johnson 2-4, 2R, BB
Taylor Cunningham 1-4, RBI
Addalyn Conaway 1-3, 2R, RBI
Madison Montgomery 1-5, R, RBI
Lexi Whitt 2-5, 2R, RBI
Braxtyn Holbrook 2-4, R, RBI
Camry Carpenter 2-4, R, RBI
Olivia Hilton 0-3
Cassidy Montgomery 0-1
Abby Webb 1-4
Valley pitching
Emilie Johnson (V) 7IP, 4H, 2ER, 1BB, 15K (W)
