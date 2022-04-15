Johnson fans 15, Indians top Oaks

OAK HILL — The Valley Lady Indians scored the final seven runs during their 9-2 win over Oak Hill on Thursday in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

Four different Lady Indians had multi-hit days for Valley, who improved to 4-3 (4-2 SOC II).

Sophomore Emilie Johnson, senior Lexi Whitt, and freshmen Braxtyn Holbrook and Camry Carpenter each had a pair of hits as part of Valley’s 12 combined hits as a team.

Johnson earned the win in the circle, striking out a season-high 14 Lady Oaks batters. Johnson went the distance, allowing just four hits and two earned runs in seven complete innings.

BOX SCORE

Valley 2 0 0 1 2 3 1 — 9 12 4

Oak Hill 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 2 4 3

Valley hitting

Emilie Johnson 2-4, 2R, BB

Taylor Cunningham 1-4, RBI

Addalyn Conaway 1-3, 2R, RBI

Madison Montgomery 1-5, R, RBI

Lexi Whitt 2-5, 2R, RBI

Braxtyn Holbrook 2-4, R, RBI

Camry Carpenter 2-4, R, RBI

Olivia Hilton 0-3

Cassidy Montgomery 0-1

Abby Webb 1-4

Valley pitching

Emilie Johnson (V) 7IP, 4H, 2ER, 1BB, 15K (W)

Staff Report

