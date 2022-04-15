Spence signs with Rio Grande baseball

PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth senior Daewin Spence didn’t see the end of his baseball career being at the high school level. And for good reason.

On Wednesday, the 6-foot-3” hard-throwing right hander made it official he’d be signing to continue his education and baseball career at the University of Rio Grande beginning this fall.

“I’m really excited. Rio’s been a great baseball program for the last decade and longer, can’t wait to get up there and have fun with this team.”

Spence was joined at the signing by his Portsmouth High School coaches, teammates, classmates, and members of the Rio Grande baseball staff — head coach Brad Warnimont (21st season) and assistant coach Jon Erhard.

Spence called the decision to further himself at Rio Grande an easy one — visiting the campus during the winter and seeing himself and the program as a perfect fit.

“I went on a visit over the winter. I liked their campus, have a great field, Coach Warnimont’s a really nice guy and I could tell he liked me from the start,” Spence said. “It was an easy decision.”

During his junior season, Spence was a first team member of the Southeast Ohio Baseball Coaches All-District Team — and is well on his way to repeating the honor a year later.

In addition to his four years as a member of the Trojans baseball program, Spence was also a four-year member of the Portsmouth golf and basketball teams.

During his post-secondary education, Spence plans to pursue Bachelor’ degree in education to later teach at the high school level.

“It means the world to be apart of the Portsmouth baseball program. I grew up with all these guys, we’ve been playing since we were five years old. I couldn’t ask for a better team to be apart of.”

Portsmouth senior Daewin Spence (3) delivers a pitch during the Trojans’ trip to face Wheelersburg in the 2021 Division III district semifinals. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_IMG_1039.jpg Portsmouth senior Daewin Spence (3) delivers a pitch during the Trojans’ trip to face Wheelersburg in the 2021 Division III district semifinals. Portsmouth senior Daewin Spence (center seated) signed to continue his education and baseball career at the University of Rio Grande. Pictured (L-R, front): Savanna Spence, Becky Ferrara, Nick Ferrara, Joe Albrecht; (L-R, back): Doug Poage, Len Collins, Jon Erhard, Brad Warnimont, Aaron Duncan, Randy Nelson, Michael Duncan, Christian Keys, Virgil Howard. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_IMG_7787.jpg Portsmouth senior Daewin Spence (center seated) signed to continue his education and baseball career at the University of Rio Grande. Pictured (L-R, front): Savanna Spence, Becky Ferrara, Nick Ferrara, Joe Albrecht; (L-R, back): Doug Poage, Len Collins, Jon Erhard, Brad Warnimont, Aaron Duncan, Randy Nelson, Michael Duncan, Christian Keys, Virgil Howard. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

