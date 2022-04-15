Chabot named new Elks CC pro

McDERMOTT — The Portsmouth Elks Country Club is under new management heading into the 2022 spring season.

Nicholas Chabot, a 2006 Portsmouth High School graduate, was recently hired to become the newest manager and head pro at The Elks.

Chabot, who called the opportunity exciting, competed at The Elks during his high school career and as a member of the Shawnee State golf team.

“It’s pretty exciting. I grew up playing here, been coming here since I was a kid even back when they had the pool,” Chabot said. “I’ve always wanted to be a part of this as a member of the Elks organization — to now be the manager and head pro is exciting.”

Being a member of The Elks Lodge #154 since 2016, Chabot sees the golf course as an avenue to continue a connection with community-based charities.

“The Elks organization is one of the bigger charity organizations in the world, especially with veterans,” Chabot said. “We’re always looking for opportunities to grow our lodge and the golf course is a major part in that.”

In his new role, Chabot hopes to install regular clinics for those who might be interested in improving their golf game.

Chabot completed his post-secondary education by earning an Associate of Science degree in Golf Management from Keiser University West Palm Beach. In addition to his time on the SSU golf team, Chabot competed with the Golf Academy of America and helped win the 2018 Club National Championship.

“Some of the things I want to do specifically include hosting women’s clinics, clinics for people that don’t play as much,” he said. “And we want to have junior clinics every other week to help grow the game and set up the future of the golf course and the Elks Lodge.”

According to their website, The Portsmouth Elks Country Club was constructed in 1924 by world renowned golf course designer Donald Ross. Considered one of the best golf courses in Southern Ohio, the Elks is a 6,701-yard par 72 that has received a prestigious 4-star rating from golf digest.

“It’s a great Donald Ross course, one of the best designers of all time,” Chabot said. “We’ve got Bermuda fairways that stay dormant during the winter, but they grow and come in green as soon as the temperature in the area increases. We’ve got tremendous greens that are taken care of by the staff here. It’s a course with some challenges, but also the opportunity for some birdies.”

Memberships to The Elks CC are available to the public on an annual basis. In addition to paying cart fees during each round, an annual membership cost is $1,000 for an adult individual, $1,500 for a husband and wife, $225 for a junior membership (up to 20 years old), and an associate membership (ages 21-30) for $700.

Monthly payment plans are available for those seeking to reduce the up-front cost of a membership.

The Elks will also be offering paid golf lessons for adults and children at different rates that could last up to an hour: $40 for an adult and $30 for a junior.

Nicholas Chabot (pictured) was hired as the new manager and head pro at The Elks Country Club in McDermott. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_IMG_7774.jpg Nicholas Chabot (pictured) was hired as the new manager and head pro at The Elks Country Club in McDermott.

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

