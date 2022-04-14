Portsmouth uses late rally to upend Fairland

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Lady Trojans (7-1, 5-0 OVC) plated a pair of runs in the sixth inning to overcome a late deficit and defeat visiting Fairland 3-2 in Ohio Valley Conference play.
With one out in the sixth and Portsmouth trailing 2-1, senior Madison Perry tripled to give the Lady Trojans the potential game-tying run.
Sophomore Olivia Dickerson singled to score Perry and tie the game at 2-2 in the next at-bat.
Katie Born’s ground-out moved Dickerson to second base for senior Faith Phillips — who singled to right field to score Dickerson and give Portsmouth the lead at 3-2.
Phillips and the Portsmouth defense held the Lady Dragons scoreless in the seventh — as they’d done in the final six innings after Fairland plated a pair in the first.
Phillips allowed just five hits in the circle and Portsmouth overcame seven errors to remain unbeaten in league play.
BOX SCORE
Fairland 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 2 5 0
Portsmouth 1 0 0 0 0 2 X — 3 7 7
Portsmouth hitting
Emily Cheatham 1-3, R
Olivia Ramey 0-3
Madison Perry 3-3, R, RBI
Olivia Dickerson 1-3, R, RBI
Katie Born 0-3
Faith Phillips 1-3, RBI
Ayonna Carr 0-2
Madison Ankrom 0-1
Sydney Johnson 1-2
Kyndal Kearns 0-2
Portsmouth pitching
Faith Phillips (P) 7IP, 5H, 2ER, 0BB, 3K (W)
