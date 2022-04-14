Green softball blows by Western

LATHAM — The Green Lady Bobcats got on the scoreboard early in Wednesday’s 13-2 road win over Western — scoring five runs in the first inning and never trailing.

As a team, Green (2-6, 2-3 SOC I) combined to out-hit Western 11-5.

Senior Kasey Kimbler led Green from the three-spot in the Lady Bobcats’ lineup, going 3-of-4 at the plate with a team-high five RBI and a pair of runs scored.

Sophomore Ryleigh McDavid went 3-of-3 at the plate with two RBI, while senior catcher Kailyn Neal went 2-of-4 with a pair of RBI.

Senior Gracie Daniels earned the win in the circle for the Lady Bobcats — striking out four, allowing five hits and two earned runs in five innings pitched.

***

BOX SCORE

Green 5 1 3 4 0 — 13 11 0

Western 0 0 0 0 2 — 2 5 2

Green hitting

Adriah Barber 1-3, 2R, RBI

Kyleigh McIntyre 1-4, R, RBI

Kasey Kimbler 3-4, 2R, 5RBI

Emily Brady 1-2, 2R, RBI, BB

Kailyn Neal 2-4, R, 2RBI

Ryleigh McDavid 3-3, 2R, 2RBI

Skyler Neal 0-1

Gracie Daniels 0-3, R, BB

Camryn Pierson 0-1, R, BB

Allie Hensley 0-1, R

Heaven Mattingly 0-1, RBI, BB

Bryleigh Null 0-1

Green pitching

Gracie Daniels (G) 5IP, 5H, 2ER, 1BB, 4K (W)

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_Green_Logo-4.jpeg

Staff Report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved