Bobcats pummel Indians, 27-7

LATHAM — After the Green Bobcats’ offensive performance at Western on Wednesday, the scoreboard in Latham may need new lights.

That’s because the Bobcats defeated the host Indians 27-7 — including scoring a season-high 12 runs in the top of the seventh.

As a team, Green (1-8, 1-4 SOC I) collected 12 hits and drew 21 walks. Freshman Brody Stapleton drew a team-high five walks in the contest.

Sophomore Nathaniel Brannigan scored a team-high six runs for the Bobcats and was one of six Green players to have three RBI.

Freshmen Blake Smith, Quincy Merrill, Stapleton, Landon Kimbler, and sophomores Brannigan and Thompson each had three RBI in the win.

Brannigan earned the win on the mound — allowing no earned runs in four-and-one-third innings pitched while striking out six Indians batters.

***

BOX SCORE

Green 3 0 0 6 1 5 12 — 27 12 3

Western 0 0 0 0 0 7 0 X — 7 7 4

Green hitting

Blake Smith 2-4, 4R, 3RBI, 2BB

Quincy Merrill 3-4, 5R, 3RBI, 2BB

Nathaniel Brannigan 2-5, 6R, 3RBI, BB

Brody Stapleton 0-2, 3R, 3RBI, 5BB

Landon Kimbler 2-5, 2R, 3RBI, 2BB

Landon Lewis 1-3, RBI

Trevor Sparks 0-1, R, 2RBI, BB

Braxton Conschafsky 0-3, R, RBI, BB

Eli Fitch 0-1

Ace Thompson 2-3, 3R, 3RBI, 3BB

Matthew Evans 0-0, BB

Austin Ray 0-3, 2R, RBI, BB

Green pitching

Nathaniel Brannigan (G) 4.1IP, 5H, 0ER, 6BB, 6K (W)

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_Green_Logo-3.jpeg

Staff Report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved