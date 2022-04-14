Falcons fly past Senators

MINFORD — A pair of four-run frames in the bottom of the third and fifth helped the Minford Falcons (5-4, 5-2 SOC II) fly past visiting Portsmouth West on Wednesday by an 11-1 margin.

Junior leadoff hitter Noah Martin led the Falcons at the plate, going 2-of-4 with a team-high three RBI.

Sophomore Carson Cronin and freshman JD Matiz each had a pair of hits for the Falcons who out-hit West 9-2 in the contest.

Junior Cole Borland earned the win on the mound — allowing two hit, no earned runs, issuing four walks and striking out five in five innings.

West (5-4, 2-4 SOC II) drew four walks and reached twice via hits — one each by sophomore Jakob Tipton and senior Eli Sayre.

BOX SCORE

West 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 2 3

Minford 1 2 4 0 4 — 11 9 1

West hitting

Jakob Tipton 1-2

Jacob Davis 0-1, R, BB

Eli Sayre 1-2

Reece Coleman 0-1, BB

Cole Windsor 0-1, BB

Wesley Cooper 0-0, BB

Minford hitting

Noah Martin 2-4, 3RBI

Adam Crank 1-1, 2R, 2RBI, 2BB

Aodhan Queen 1-4

Mason Book 1-4, RBI

Branson Alley 0-2, R, BB

Cole Borland 0-2, R, BB

Jacob Lewis 0-0, 2R, 3R

JD Matix 2-3, R, RBI

Carson Cronin 2-2, 3R, RBI, BB

Pitching

Trevor Fike (W) 2.2IP, 6H, 1ER, 4BB, 1K (L)

Jakob Tipton (W) 1.1IP 1H, 2ER, 2BB, 1K

Jacob Davis (W) 0.2IP, 2H, 2ER, 1BB

Cole Borland (M) 5IP, 2H, 0ER, 4BB, 4K (W)

