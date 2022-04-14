SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 13
Baseball
Valley 3, Wheelersburg 2
Minford 11, West 1
South Webster 7, Eastern 0
Waverly 3, Oak Hill 2
Notre Dame 12, Clay 4
Green 27, Western 7
Symmes Valley 6, Ironton St. Joseph 4
New Boston at East, ppd. to April 26
Ironton 10, Chesapeake 0 (5 innings)
Fairland at Portsmouth, ppd. to April 14
Gallia Academy 13, Coal Grove 2 (5 innings)
Rock Hill 7, South Point 2
Softball
Portsmouth 3, Fairland 2
West 11, Minford 0
South Webster 11, Eastern 3
Waverly 7, Oak Hill 0
Notre Dame 4, Clay 1
Green 13, Western 2
New Boston at East, ppd. to April 26
Valley at Wheelersburg, ppd.
Northwest at North Adams, ppd.
Ironton 15, Chesapeake 0 (5 innings)
Gallia Academy 7, Coal Grove 2
Rock Hill 15, South Point 2 (5 innings)