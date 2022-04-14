SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 13

Baseball

Valley 3, Wheelersburg 2

Minford 11, West 1

South Webster 7, Eastern 0

Waverly 3, Oak Hill 2

Notre Dame 12, Clay 4

Green 27, Western 7

Symmes Valley 6, Ironton St. Joseph 4

New Boston at East, ppd. to April 26

Ironton 10, Chesapeake 0 (5 innings)

Fairland at Portsmouth, ppd. to April 14

Gallia Academy 13, Coal Grove 2 (5 innings)

Rock Hill 7, South Point 2

Softball

Portsmouth 3, Fairland 2

West 11, Minford 0

South Webster 11, Eastern 3

Waverly 7, Oak Hill 0

Notre Dame 4, Clay 1

Green 13, Western 2

New Boston at East, ppd. to April 26

Valley at Wheelersburg, ppd.

Northwest at North Adams, ppd.

Ironton 15, Chesapeake 0 (5 innings)

Gallia Academy 7, Coal Grove 2

Rock Hill 15, South Point 2 (5 innings)