Titans mercy-rule Rebels

PORTSMOUTH — The Titans’ true turnaround on the baseball diamond continued on Tuesday —with their latest victory.

Exactly one day after upsetting Ironton St. Joseph 5-1 in a rain-soaked Southern Ohio Conference Division I clash, Notre Dame defeated visiting South Gallia in a non-league affair — mercy-ruling the Rebels 13-3 in five innings.

The win raised the Titans’ record to 4-5, as they scored single runs in innings one and three —before erupting for 11 runs over the final two at-bats, including four in the fourth and seventh in the fifth for the mercy rule.

South Gallia garnered its runs by scoring one time apiece in innings one, two and three.

Notre Dame outhit the Rebels 11-5, and made one fewer errors (3-2).

Notre Dame senior Nathan Johnson pitched all five innings for the complete-game victory, allowing two earned runs on five hits and five walks while striking seven out.

Of the Titans’ 11 hits, senior Matt Boldman belted three including a double — and amassed five runs batted in.

Shepherd and Myles Phillips finished with two hits apiece including a double by Shepherd — as Dylan Seison, Reagan Lester and Shepherd had two runs batted in apiece.

Johnson also helped his cause by being walked three times — as he, Lester, Reed Lasswell and Alex Cassidy each collected one basehit.

Shepherd, Phillips, Brody Coleman and Eric Collins all crossed the plate for a pair of runs.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_ND_logo-4-.jpeg

Staff report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved