Titans blank Western, stay unbeaten

PORTSMOUTH — This time, Notre Dame’s 1-2 pitching punch combined for a no-hitter.

That’s because Kyndall Ford for the first three innings, and Gwen Sparks for the final two, combined for a no-hitter on Tuesday —as the Titans tallied at least four runs in their final three at-bats, capturing a 14-0 Southern Ohio Conference Division I shutout of the visiting Western Indians.

The contest was a makeup matchup from April 1 —as Notre Dame did damage with back-to-back five-run innings in stanzas two and three, followed by its final four runs in the fourth.

The game was called following the fifth inning with the 10-run mercy rule.

The Titans totaled nine hits, and took full advantage of all three Western errors.

Eleven of Notre Dame’s 14 runs were earned off two Indian pitchers, who combined to walk five — and hit Mia McPheters and Annabelle Ball.

But back to the pitching tandem of Ford and Sparks, they faced the minimum 15 batters —with Ford seeing nine and Sparks the final six.

Ford struck out eight and Sparks six more, as Ford threw 45 pitches and Sparks 29.

Of Notre Dame’s nine hits, Katie Strickland and Bree Hicks hit home runs, with the senior McPheters, Strickland and Maddie Entler all amassing a double.

Strickland, Entler and Hicks had two hits apiece, as McPheters, Ford and Adyson Arnold each added one.

Six separate Titans tallied two runs scored —Ball, Hicks, Enter, Strickland, Libby Kelly and Annie Dettwiller —while Gracie Ashley and Arnold crossed once.

Hicks with four, Strickland with three, McPheters with two and Dettwiller and Entler with one apiece accounted for the 11 RBIs.

Notre Dame raised its perfect record to 6-0, including an undefeated 5-0 in the SOC I.

