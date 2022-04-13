Lady Trojans win fourth-straight, top Hornets

PORTSMOUTH — A five-run third inning helped the Portsmouth Lady Trojans best visiting Coal Grove 8-1 on Tuesday in Ohio Valley Conference play.
The Lady Trojans (6-1, 4-0 OVC) and Ironton (4-0, 3-0 OVC) are the two remaining OVC unbeatens in the early juncture of the 2022 season.
Junior Katie Born, sophomore Olivia Dickerson and senior Faith Phillips combined to drive in seven of Portsmouth’s eight runs in the victory.
Sophomore Emily Cheatham and Born were the two Lady Trojans with multi-hit days against the Lady Hornets.
Phillips went the distance in the circle, earning the win while allowing four hits, one earned run, and striking out four.
BOX SCORE
Coal Grove 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 4 1
Portsmouth 0 0 5 0 0 3 — 8 9 0
Portsmouth hitting
Emily Cheatham 2-4, 2R
Olivia Ramey 0-3, R, BB
Madison Perry 1-3, R, RBI, BB
Olivia Dickerson 1-2, 2R, 2RBI, 2BB
Katie Born 2-3, R, 3RBI
Faith Phillips 1-4, 2RBI
Sydney Johnson 1-3
Madison Ankrom 1-3
Kyndal Kearns 0-2, R, BB
Portsmouth pitching
Faith Phillips (P) 7IP, 4H, 1ER, 4K (W)
