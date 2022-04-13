Lady Trojans win fourth-straight, top Hornets

PORTSMOUTH — A five-run third inning helped the Portsmouth Lady Trojans best visiting Coal Grove 8-1 on Tuesday in Ohio Valley Conference play.

The Lady Trojans (6-1, 4-0 OVC) and Ironton (4-0, 3-0 OVC) are the two remaining OVC unbeatens in the early juncture of the 2022 season.

Junior Katie Born, sophomore Olivia Dickerson and senior Faith Phillips combined to drive in seven of Portsmouth’s eight runs in the victory.

Sophomore Emily Cheatham and Born were the two Lady Trojans with multi-hit days against the Lady Hornets.

Phillips went the distance in the circle, earning the win while allowing four hits, one earned run, and striking out four.

***

BOX SCORE

Coal Grove 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 4 1

Portsmouth 0 0 5 0 0 3 — 8 9 0

Portsmouth hitting

Emily Cheatham 2-4, 2R

Olivia Ramey 0-3, R, BB

Madison Perry 1-3, R, RBI, BB

Olivia Dickerson 1-2, 2R, 2RBI, 2BB

Katie Born 2-3, R, 3RBI

Faith Phillips 1-4, 2RBI

Sydney Johnson 1-3

Madison Ankrom 1-3

Kyndal Kearns 0-2, R, BB

Portsmouth pitching

Faith Phillips (P) 7IP, 4H, 1ER, 4K (W)

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_Portsmouth_Logo-6.jpg

Staff Report

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved