Indians edge Oaks at VA

CHILLICOTHE — Although the game was originally scheduled at Oak Hill’s “Nuthouse”, Chillicothe’s VA Memorial Stadium served the Valley Indians indeed well on Tuesday.

That’s because undefeated, and “visiting”, Valley scored two opening-inning runs, then answered Oak Hill’s only marker with two more later on —en route to a 4-1 Southern Ohio Conference Division II baseball victory.

With the win, the Indians —the newly top-ranked club in the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association Division IV statewide poll —remained undefeated at 6-0 both ways, prior to Wednesday’s massive league game against like undefeated in the league Wheelersburg (4-0 SOC II).

The Indians immediately answered Oak Hill’s lone run with one in the top of the third for a 3-1 lead, then tacked on an insurance marker in the sixth —securing the 4-1 win while outhitting Oak Hill 7-2 and not committing a single error.

The Oaks, on the other hand, made two errors —as they fell to an even 4-4, and 3-3 in the SOC II.

Jaekyn Ridout recorded the pitching victory for the Indians, going the opening four and one-thirds frames for the win —and allowing only an earned run on one hit by Dylan Venegas, as Venegas notched both of the Oaks’ basehits.

Andy Meldick managed the run batted in, as Nate Clutters scored the point —but otherwise Ridout and reliever Chris Queen combined to walk six Oaks, but still strand seven.

Ridout actually allowed the six walks to six separate Oaks, but struck out four —before Queen came on to work the final two and two-thirds frames and gain the save.

Queen actually struck out five of the eight Oaks he faced.

Oak Hill’s only hit batsman was Eddie Abele, making it seven free passes that Oak Hill received.

Rylan Sams suffered the hard-luck pitching loss for Oak Hill, as he went the opening six stanzas —and allowed two earned runs on seven hits and four walks.

Of the Indians’ seven hits, Chase Morrow mashed a triple, as he and Ridout registered two hits apiece —with the designated hitter Queen, the catcher Jace Copley and the shortstop George Arnett each adding one.

Ridout, Morrow, Arnett and Queen crossed the plate one time each, as Landon Jones drew a pair of walks — while Arnett and Morrow each walked once.

Queen, and Tate Queen with a sacrifice fly, contributed the Indians’ two RBIs.

