Lady Senators stay unbeaten, top Wildcats

MOWRYSTOWN — Travelling westward, the Portsmouth West Lady Senators secured a 12-2 road win at Whiteoak on Tuesday — improving their perfect start to the 2022 season to 9-0 (5-0 SOC II).
Sophomore Emily Moore led the Lady Senators with her production at the plate. Moore had team-highs with three hits, three runs scored, and a season-high five RBI.
Sophomores Kate Rollins and Morgan Stiles each had a pair of RBI for West, Rollins doing so with a pair of hits.
Junior Sydney McDermott earned the win in the circle — allowing just two hits, no earned runs, no walks and striking out a season-high 16 batters.
BOX SCORE
West 1 0 2 2 1 4 2 — 12 10 3
Whiteoak 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2 2 5
West batting
Emma Sayre 1-3, 2R, 2BB
Macie Bradford 0-1
Kate Rollins 2-4, R, 2RBI
Emily Moore 3-5, 3R, 5RBI
Kaylor Pickelsimer 1-5, R
Abi Boland 0-4
Myla Meade 1-4, R
Brooklyn Pitts 0-0, BB
Acie Stone 0-3, BB
Sydney McDermott 1-2, BB
Morgan Stiles 1-1, 2RBI
Kylie Osborne 0-3, R
Karli York 0-0, R, BB
West pitching
Sydney McDermott (W) 7IP, 2H, 0ER, 0BB, 16K (W)
