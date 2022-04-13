Lady Senators stay unbeaten, top Wildcats

MOWRYSTOWN — Travelling westward, the Portsmouth West Lady Senators secured a 12-2 road win at Whiteoak on Tuesday — improving their perfect start to the 2022 season to 9-0 (5-0 SOC II).

Sophomore Emily Moore led the Lady Senators with her production at the plate. Moore had team-highs with three hits, three runs scored, and a season-high five RBI.

Sophomores Kate Rollins and Morgan Stiles each had a pair of RBI for West, Rollins doing so with a pair of hits.

Junior Sydney McDermott earned the win in the circle — allowing just two hits, no earned runs, no walks and striking out a season-high 16 batters.

BOX SCORE

West 1 0 2 2 1 4 2 — 12 10 3

Whiteoak 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2 2 5

West batting

Emma Sayre 1-3, 2R, 2BB

Macie Bradford 0-1

Kate Rollins 2-4, R, 2RBI

Emily Moore 3-5, 3R, 5RBI

Kaylor Pickelsimer 1-5, R

Abi Boland 0-4

Myla Meade 1-4, R

Brooklyn Pitts 0-0, BB

Acie Stone 0-3, BB

Sydney McDermott 1-2, BB

Morgan Stiles 1-1, 2RBI

Kylie Osborne 0-3, R

Karli York 0-0, R, BB

West pitching

Sydney McDermott (W) 7IP, 2H, 0ER, 0BB, 16K (W)

Staff Report

