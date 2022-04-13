Jeeps hit, pitch way past Rams

SOUTH WEBSTER — The South Webster Lady Jeeps found themselves with an early — and late — lead in their 8-2 non-league win over visiting Raceland (Ky.) on Tuesday.
The Lady Jeeps plated a pair in the first and four more in the sixth — matching the Lady Rams with a pair of one-run innings sandwiched between.
South Webster (3-5, 2-3 SOC II) combined for 11 hits as a team — including a team-high three apiece by sophomores Bella Claxon and Ava Messer.
Sophomore Skylar Zimmerman and freshman Lauren Kaltenbach each drove in a pair of runs for the Lady Jeeps in the six-run win.
Zimmerman earned the win in the circle — pitching a complete game while allowing nine hits, no earned runs, issuing one walk and striking out five.
***
BOX SCORE
Raceland 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 — 2 9 4
South Webster 2 1 0 0 1 4 X — 8 11 2
South Webster hitting
Bri Claxon 2-4, 2R
Skylar Zimmerman 1-3, 2R, 2RBI, BB
Lauren Kaltenbach 1-4, 2RBI
Bella Claxon 3-4, 2R, RBI
Ashlee Spence 1-4, RBI
Ava Messer 3-4, R
Makayla Raynard 0-4
Rylee McGraw 0-3
Riley Raynard 0-2, R, BB
South Webster pitching
Skylar Zimmerman (SW) 7IP 9H, 0ER, 1BB, 5K (W)
