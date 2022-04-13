Jeeps hit, pitch way past Rams

SOUTH WEBSTER — The South Webster Lady Jeeps found themselves with an early — and late — lead in their 8-2 non-league win over visiting Raceland (Ky.) on Tuesday.

The Lady Jeeps plated a pair in the first and four more in the sixth — matching the Lady Rams with a pair of one-run innings sandwiched between.

South Webster (3-5, 2-3 SOC II) combined for 11 hits as a team — including a team-high three apiece by sophomores Bella Claxon and Ava Messer.

Sophomore Skylar Zimmerman and freshman Lauren Kaltenbach each drove in a pair of runs for the Lady Jeeps in the six-run win.

Zimmerman earned the win in the circle — pitching a complete game while allowing nine hits, no earned runs, issuing one walk and striking out five.

***

BOX SCORE

Raceland 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 — 2 9 4

South Webster 2 1 0 0 1 4 X — 8 11 2

South Webster hitting

Bri Claxon 2-4, 2R

Skylar Zimmerman 1-3, 2R, 2RBI, BB

Lauren Kaltenbach 1-4, 2RBI

Bella Claxon 3-4, 2R, RBI

Ashlee Spence 1-4, RBI

Ava Messer 3-4, R

Makayla Raynard 0-4

Rylee McGraw 0-3

Riley Raynard 0-2, R, BB

South Webster pitching

Skylar Zimmerman (SW) 7IP 9H, 0ER, 1BB, 5K (W)

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_SouthWebster_logo-1.jpg

Staff Report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved