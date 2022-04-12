Titans’ use 10-run second to stay unbeaten

PORTSMOUTH — A 10-run second inning and a no-hit performance by sophomore Kyndall Ford led the Notre Dame Lady Titans to a 13-0 win over Green in five innings on Friday.
With the victory, Notre Dame remains unbeaten (5-0, 4-0 SOC I) in the early 2022 season.
The Lady Titans collected 12 hits as a team in the victory — two apiece by freshman Maddie Entler, Ford, and senior Maddie Brown.
Ford faced two over the minimum in the no-hit performance — as Green junior Kyleigh McIntyre reached once via error and once via hit-by-pitch.
Notre Dame hosts Clay on Wednesday in the first of two meetings between the unbeaten SOC I contenders.
***
BOX SCORE
Green 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 1
Notre Dame 0 10 2 1 X — 13 12 1
Notre Dame hitting
Bree Hicks 1-2, R, 2RBI
T. Herrmann 0-1, RBI
Maddie Entler 2-3, 2R, BB
Kyndall Ford 2-3, 2RBI
Kaylyn Darden 0-2, R, RBI
Mia McPheters 0-1, RBI
Libby Kelly 0-2, R
Annabelle Ball 0-0, RBI
Gracie Ashley 1-2, 2R, RBI
Alivia Taylor 1-1
Maddie Brown 2-3, 2R, 2RBI
Gwen Sparks 1-2, R, RBI
Katie Strickland 1-2, RBI
Adyson Arnold 1-1, R
Pitching
Gracie Daniels (G) 3IP, 11H, 9ER, 1BB, 3K (L)
Natalie Butler (G) 1IP, 1H, 1ER
Kyndall Ford (ND) 5IP, 0H, 0ER, 0BB, 11K (W)
