Clay powers past Western

LATHAM — The Clay Panthers scored in every inning of their 17-4 road win at Western on Friday in SOC I play.
As a team, the Panthers (4-2, 4-1 SOC I) tallied 13 hits — while their pitching held Indian hitters to just three hits.
Freshman Malachi Loper drove in a team-high four RBI on three hits from the No. 2 position in the Panthers’ lineup. Carson Porginski, Clay’s senior leadoff hitter and pitcher, collected three hits and scored a team-best four runs.
Porginski earned the win on the hill, allowing two hits and one earned run with seven punch-outs in three-and-one-third innings.
***
BOX SCORE
Clay 1 6 3 6 1 — 17 13 3
Western 0 0 1 2 1 — 4 3 7
Clay hitting
Carson Porginski 3-4, 4R, 2RBI, BB
Malachi Loper 3-4, 2R, 4RBI
Evan Balestra 1-3, R, RBI
Mitchell King 0-2, R, 2BB
Gaige Shorter 1-2, BB
Isaiah Whitt 0-1, R
Dawson James 0-1, BB, 2R
Drew Zuefle 1-2, 2R, BB
Breylon Holsinger 0-1
Damone Sparks 1-1, R
Brandon Malone 2-4, 2R, RBI
Carson Holschuch 1-2, R, RBI
Charlie Swartz 1-2, R, RBI
Clay pitching
Carson Porginski (C) 3.1IP, 2H, ER, 4BB, 7K (W)
Evan Balestra (C) 1.2IP 1H, 1ER, 1BB, 1K
© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved