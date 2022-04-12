Clay powers past Western

LATHAM — The Clay Panthers scored in every inning of their 17-4 road win at Western on Friday in SOC I play.

As a team, the Panthers (4-2, 4-1 SOC I) tallied 13 hits — while their pitching held Indian hitters to just three hits.

Freshman Malachi Loper drove in a team-high four RBI on three hits from the No. 2 position in the Panthers’ lineup. Carson Porginski, Clay’s senior leadoff hitter and pitcher, collected three hits and scored a team-best four runs.

Porginski earned the win on the hill, allowing two hits and one earned run with seven punch-outs in three-and-one-third innings.

BOX SCORE

Clay 1 6 3 6 1 — 17 13 3

Western 0 0 1 2 1 — 4 3 7

Clay hitting

Carson Porginski 3-4, 4R, 2RBI, BB

Malachi Loper 3-4, 2R, 4RBI

Evan Balestra 1-3, R, RBI

Mitchell King 0-2, R, 2BB

Gaige Shorter 1-2, BB

Isaiah Whitt 0-1, R

Dawson James 0-1, BB, 2R

Drew Zuefle 1-2, 2R, BB

Breylon Holsinger 0-1

Damone Sparks 1-1, R

Brandon Malone 2-4, 2R, RBI

Carson Holschuch 1-2, R, RBI

Charlie Swartz 1-2, R, RBI

Clay pitching

Carson Porginski (C) 3.1IP, 2H, ER, 4BB, 7K (W)

Evan Balestra (C) 1.2IP 1H, 1ER, 1BB, 1K

Staff Report

