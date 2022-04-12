Falcons run-rule Eagles

MINFORD — The Minford Falcons earned a bounce-back win on Monday — besting visiting Eastern 13-1 in five innings in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

Minford took a 1-0 lead into the second before posting three-straight four-run innings in their final three half innings at the play.

The Falcons combined for nine hits as a team in the victory, which raises their overall mark to 4-4 (4-2 SOC II).

Sophomore Mason Book drove in a team-high four RBI on a pair of hits — one of two Falcons who had a multi-hit day, along with sophomore Carson Cronin.

Adam Crank, Aodhan Queen, Branson Alley, Rhyan Queen, and Cam Thacker each reached base once via hit in the win.

Noah Martin earned the win on the mound, going four innings and allowing two hits and no earned runs.

BOX SCORE

Eastern 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 3 7

Minford 1 4 4 4 X — 13 9 1

Minford hitting

Noah Martin 0-4, 2R

Adam Crank 1-2, 2R, RBI, BB

Pierce Banks 0-1, RBI

Aodhan Queen 1-1, 2R, RBI, BB

Jimmy Adams 0-0, R

Mason Book 2-3, 4RBI

Branson Alley 1-2, RBI

Kyle Laxton 0-0, BB

Cole Borland 0-4

Jacob Lewis 0-1, BB

Rhyan Queen 1-1, R

JD Matiz 0-2, R

Cam Thacker 1-1, R, RBI

Carson Cronin 2-3, 3R, RBI

Minford pitching

Noah Martin (M) 4IP, 2H, 0ER, 6K (W)

Levi Coriell (M) 1IP, 0ER, 1BB, 3K

