Titans top undefeated Flyers

PORTSMOUTH — The Notre Dame Titans handed previously unbeaten Ironton St. Joe their first loss of the season — defeating the visiting Flyers 5-1 at home in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.

Junior pitcher Alex Cassidy benefited from early run production by the Titans. Cassidy went the distance on the mound, allowing no earned runs on five hits — and striking out a dozen St. Joe batters.

Notre Dame struck first on the scoreboard and never trailed. Cassidy singled to score senior Matt Boldman in the bottom of the first after Boldman reached via a one-out single.

A Flyer error on a ball hit by senior Nate Johnson scored junior Dylan Seison to make it 2-0 Titans with one out in the first.

With a pair of runners in scoring position with two outs in the first, freshman Myles Phillips singled to score Cassidy and Johnson to give Notre Dame a 4-0 edge.

The Titans added another run in the second when Boldman doubled with two outs, scoring junior catcher Reagan Lester from first base after his one-out single.

Notre Dame (3-5, 3-1 SOC I) will host South Gallia on Tuesday in a non-league contest.

BOX SCORE

St. Joe 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 5 5

Notre Dame 4 1 0 0 0 0 X — 5 7 1

St. Joe hitting

Medinger 1-3, R

E. Rowe 1-3

Stuntebeck 1-3, RBI

Mahlmeister 2-3

L. Rowe 1-3

Notre Dame hitting

Eugene Collins 1-4

Matt Boldman 2-4, R, RBI

Dylan Seison 0-3, R

Alex Cassidy 1-3, R, RBI

Nate Johnson 1-3, R, RBI

Braidan Shepherd 0-3

Myles Phillips 1-3, 2RBI

Alex Styles 0-3

Reagan Lester 1-3, R

Pitching

Michael Mahlmeister (ISJ) 6IP, 8H, 1ER, 7K (L)

Alex Cassidy (ND) 7IP, 5H, 0ER, 2BB, 12K (W)

Staff Report

