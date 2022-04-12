Pirates put up 21 on Oaks

WHEELERSBURG — Like the number to hit in Blackjack, “21” isn’t too shabby for a softball squad either.

On Friday, with the weather not the least bit ideal either, the Wheelersburg Pirates hit —literally and figuratively —towards 21 runs, resulting in a 21-0 shutout of the Oak Hill Oaks in a Southern Ohio Conference Division II contest.

The game was called following the fifth inning with the 10-run mercy rule.

The actual number of Pirate hits was the reciprocal of 21 — 12 to be exact, including a game-high three with a game-high four runs batted in by two-hole hitter Haley Myers.

She, Macee Eaton and Catie Boggs all scored three runs apiece, as Rileigh Lang landed three RBIs —and AndiJo Howard hammered both of her basehits for doubles.

The Pirates sent 14 batters to the plate for 10 runs already in the opening inning, sent another dozen up in the second for nine more markers, and finally —following a 1-2-3 third frame —batted around and scored twice more in the fourth.

In the circle, the ace Howard had another mastery of an SOC II foe —facing 17 Oaks and striking out nine, while pitching three-up and three-down innings in stanzas one, three, four and five.

With two strikeouts in the bag, Howard did give up her only walk and hit to back-to-back batters in the second, but came right back with back-to-back inning-ending strikeouts.

She then struck out the final four Oaks she saw to end the game.

For the Pirates, aside from their season-opening and epic 6-5 nine-inning win at South Webster, they have recorded three consecutive SOC II shutouts —including a pair of 14-0 blankings before Friday of Waverly and Eastern.

Wheelersburg raised its league record to a perfect 4-0, upped its overall mark to 6-1, and extended upon its lengthy SOC II win streak of AT LEAST 33.

The loss left the Oaks at 2-5, including at 1-4 in the division.

Wheelersburg was set to host Valley on Wednesday, before a colossal SOC II —and even an all-important OHSAA Division III Southeast District seeding — makeup matchup on Thursday at West.

The Senators are also unbeaten in the league at 5-0, part of a perfect 8-0.

Staff report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved