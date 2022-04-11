Indians best Senators, stay unbeaten

LUCASVILLE — The Valley Indians secured a 12-6 win over visiting Portsmouth West on Friday — improving their unbeaten mark to 5-0 (5-0 SOC II) in the early 2022 season.
Entering the bottom of the second with the game tied 2-2, Valley scored six runs in the home half and never looked back in the six-run victory.
The Indians tallied 12 hits as a team, including team-highs from senior Chase Morrow who had three hits and four RBI.
Junior George Arnett earned the win on the hill, allowing nine hits and five earned runs in six innings of work.
Valley travels to Piketon on Tuesday in non-league play. West (5-3, 2-3 SOC II) travels to Minford on Wednesday in SOC II play.
BOX SCORE
West 2 0 4 0 0 0 0 — 6 9 3
Valley 2 6 1 1 2 0 X — 12 12 1
West hitting
Trevor Fike 2-4, 2R
Tucker Spriggs 3-4, 2R
Jakob Tipton 1-3, R, RBI
Jacob Davis 2-3, R, RBI
Eli Sayre 1-2, 2RBI
Reece Coleman 0-3
Max Rapp 0-3
Cole Windsor 0-3
Wesley Cooper 0-3
Valley hitting
George Arnett 1-2, 3R, 2RBI, BB
Chase Morrow 3-4, 2R, 4RBI
Tate Queen 2-4, R, 2RBI
Chris Queen 1-3, R, RBI, BB
Landon Jones 1-3, BB
Jace Copley 0-4
Hunter Edwards 1-4, 2R
Colt Buckle 1-2, R
Jaekyn Ridout 2-3, 2R
Pitching
Trevor Fike (W) 4.1IP, 10H, 6ER, 4BB, 1K (L)
Jakob Tipton (W) 1.2 IP, 2H, 0ER, 2K
George Arnett (V) 6IP, 9H, 5ER, 7K (W)
Chris Queen (V) 1IP, 0H, 0ER, 2K
