Indians best Senators, stay unbeaten

LUCASVILLE — The Valley Indians secured a 12-6 win over visiting Portsmouth West on Friday — improving their unbeaten mark to 5-0 (5-0 SOC II) in the early 2022 season.

Entering the bottom of the second with the game tied 2-2, Valley scored six runs in the home half and never looked back in the six-run victory.

The Indians tallied 12 hits as a team, including team-highs from senior Chase Morrow who had three hits and four RBI.

Junior George Arnett earned the win on the hill, allowing nine hits and five earned runs in six innings of work.

Valley travels to Piketon on Tuesday in non-league play. West (5-3, 2-3 SOC II) travels to Minford on Wednesday in SOC II play.

***

BOX SCORE

West 2 0 4 0 0 0 0 — 6 9 3

Valley 2 6 1 1 2 0 X — 12 12 1

West hitting

Trevor Fike 2-4, 2R

Tucker Spriggs 3-4, 2R

Jakob Tipton 1-3, R, RBI

Jacob Davis 2-3, R, RBI

Eli Sayre 1-2, 2RBI

Reece Coleman 0-3

Max Rapp 0-3

Cole Windsor 0-3

Wesley Cooper 0-3

Valley hitting

George Arnett 1-2, 3R, 2RBI, BB

Chase Morrow 3-4, 2R, 4RBI

Tate Queen 2-4, R, 2RBI

Chris Queen 1-3, R, RBI, BB

Landon Jones 1-3, BB

Jace Copley 0-4

Hunter Edwards 1-4, 2R

Colt Buckle 1-2, R

Jaekyn Ridout 2-3, 2R

Pitching

Trevor Fike (W) 4.1IP, 10H, 6ER, 4BB, 1K (L)

Jakob Tipton (W) 1.2 IP, 2H, 0ER, 2K

George Arnett (V) 6IP, 9H, 5ER, 7K (W)

Chris Queen (V) 1IP, 0H, 0ER, 2K

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_Valley-logo-6.jpg

Staff Report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved