South Webster uses 10-run second to beat Northwest

SOUTH WEBSTER — A three-run first inning and a season-high 10-run second helped the South Webster Lady Jeeps best visiting Northwest 14-2 in five innings in SOC II play on Friday.

Senior Bri Claxon and sophomore Bella Claxon led the Lady Jeeps with three RBI apiece in the win — improving South Webster’s overall mark to 2-5 (2-3 SOC II).

Seven different Lady Jeeps collected a hit as part of 12 hits as a team.

Northwest had one hit as a team — a solo home run by freshman Mollyann Runyon in the top of the first.

SW sophomore Skylar Zimmerman allowed just one hit from the circle, issuing three walks and striking out three in five innings.

South Webster travels to Gallia Academy on Tuesday in non-league play. Northwest (3-6, 3-3 SOC II) hosts Wellston in non-league play Tuesday.

BOX SCORE

Northwest 1 0 1 0 0 — 2 1 3

South Webster 3 10 0 1 X — 14 12 2

Northwest hitting

Jeanatte Mustain 0-1, BB

Haley Hawes 0-2

Mollyann Runyon 1-2, R, RBI, HR

Alison Throckmorton 0-2

Lauren Redoutey 0-2

Madison Puckett 0-2

Alyssa Ferguson 0-2

Abby Throckmorton 0-2

Brooke Hawes 0-0, R, 2BB

Alayna Bazler 0-2

South Webster hitting

Bri Claxon 3-3, 4R, 3RBI, BB

Skylar Zimmerman 2-4, 2R

Lauren Kaltenbach 0-2, R, RBI

Bre Potters 0-1, RBI

Bella Claxon 2-4, 2R, 3RBI

Ashlee Spence 1-3, 2RBI

Aiden Sizemore 0-1

Ava Messer 2-3, R, RBI

Makayla Raynard 0-3, R, RBI

Riley McGraw 1-2, R

Riley Raynard 1-1, 2R, RBI

Hunter Sizemore 0-1

Pitching

Lauren Redoutey (N) 1.1IP, 7H, 10ER, BB, 0K (L)

Madison Puckett (N) 2.2IP, 5H, 1ER, 0BB, 2K

Skylar Zimmerman (SW) 5IP, 1H, 2R, 1ER, 3BB, 3K (W)

