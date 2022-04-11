Senators stay unbeaten, defeat Indians

LUCASVILLE — The Portsmouth West Lady Senators collected 14 runs on 14 hits in Friday’s 14-3 win over host Valley in five innings in Friday’s Southern Ohio Conference Division II contest.
With the win, the Lady Senators (8-0, 5-0 SOC II) remain unbeaten in SOC II play to start the 2022 season.
Sophomores Emma Sayre and Kaylor Pickelsimer had perfect days at the plate for West — combining to go 5-of-5, four RBI, three walks drawn, and six runs.
Sayre hit a leadoff home run in the top of the fourth inning to put West ahead 6-1. A six-run fifth from the Lady Senators gave them a 14-1 lead, before the Lady Indians plated two with a two RBI single by Karsyn Davis in the bottom of the fifth.
West junior Sydney McDermott earned the win in the circle for West, allowing just four hits, two walks, and striking out 12 Valley batters.
West travels to Whiteoak on Tuesday in non-league play. Valley (3-3, 3-2 SOC II) will host Wheelersburg on Wednesday in SOC II play.
***
BOX SCORE
West 2 1 2 3 6 — 14 14 1
Valley 1 0 0 0 2 — 3 4 4
West hitting
Emma Sayre 3-3, 3R, 2RBI, BB
Macie Bradford 3-4, 2R, RBI
Emily Moore 1-3, 2R, BB
Kaylor Pickelsimer 2-2, 3R, 2RBI, 2BB
Abi Boland 1-4, RBI
Myla Meade 1-3, R, RBI, BB
Acie Stone 1-4, 3RBI
Sydney McDermott 2-4, RBI
Kylie Osborne 0-2
Kate Rollins 0-1
Valley hitting
Emilie Johnson 1-3, R
Taylor Cunningham 0-1, BB
Karsyn Davis 1-3, 2RBI
Addalyn Conaway 1-3, RBI
Madison Montgomery 0-2
Lexi Whitt 0-2
Braxtyn Holbrook 1-2, R
Camry Carpenter 0-1, R, BB
Olivia Hilton 0-2
Pitching
Sydney McDermott (W) 5IP, 4H, 3ER, 2BB, 12K (W)
Emilie Johnson (V) 5IP, 14H, 9ER, 5BB, 3K (L)
© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved