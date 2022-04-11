Senators stay unbeaten, defeat Indians

LUCASVILLE — The Portsmouth West Lady Senators collected 14 runs on 14 hits in Friday’s 14-3 win over host Valley in five innings in Friday’s Southern Ohio Conference Division II contest.

With the win, the Lady Senators (8-0, 5-0 SOC II) remain unbeaten in SOC II play to start the 2022 season.

Sophomores Emma Sayre and Kaylor Pickelsimer had perfect days at the plate for West — combining to go 5-of-5, four RBI, three walks drawn, and six runs.

Sayre hit a leadoff home run in the top of the fourth inning to put West ahead 6-1. A six-run fifth from the Lady Senators gave them a 14-1 lead, before the Lady Indians plated two with a two RBI single by Karsyn Davis in the bottom of the fifth.

West junior Sydney McDermott earned the win in the circle for West, allowing just four hits, two walks, and striking out 12 Valley batters.

West travels to Whiteoak on Tuesday in non-league play. Valley (3-3, 3-2 SOC II) will host Wheelersburg on Wednesday in SOC II play.

***

BOX SCORE

West 2 1 2 3 6 — 14 14 1

Valley 1 0 0 0 2 — 3 4 4

West hitting

Emma Sayre 3-3, 3R, 2RBI, BB

Macie Bradford 3-4, 2R, RBI

Emily Moore 1-3, 2R, BB

Kaylor Pickelsimer 2-2, 3R, 2RBI, 2BB

Abi Boland 1-4, RBI

Myla Meade 1-3, R, RBI, BB

Acie Stone 1-4, 3RBI

Sydney McDermott 2-4, RBI

Kylie Osborne 0-2

Kate Rollins 0-1

Valley hitting

Emilie Johnson 1-3, R

Taylor Cunningham 0-1, BB

Karsyn Davis 1-3, 2RBI

Addalyn Conaway 1-3, RBI

Madison Montgomery 0-2

Lexi Whitt 0-2

Braxtyn Holbrook 1-2, R

Camry Carpenter 0-1, R, BB

Olivia Hilton 0-2

Pitching

Sydney McDermott (W) 5IP, 4H, 3ER, 2BB, 12K (W)

Emilie Johnson (V) 5IP, 14H, 9ER, 5BB, 3K (L)

