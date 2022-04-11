Titans tally 12, best Green

PORTSMOUTH — The Notre Dame Titans baseball team secured their second-straight win on Friday — besting visiting Green 12-4 in SOC I play.

Titans senior Nate Johnson drove in three Titans runs with one hit in the contest, while fellow senior Matt Boldman had a pair of RBI with a hit.

Boldman allowed no earned runs in relief of junior starter Dylan Seison who was credited with the win. In four innings on the hill, Seison allowed no hits, two earned runs, and struck out eight Bobcat batters.

Notre Dame (2-5, 2-1 SOC I) travels to Ironton St. Joe on Monday in SOC I play. Green (0-7, 0-4 SOC I) travels to South Webster in non-league play Tuesday.

***

BOX SCORE

Green 1 0 0 0 2 1 0 — 4 3 8

Notre Dame 0 1 3 4 0 4 X — 12 7 2

Green hitting

Blake Smith 0-3, BB

Landon Kimbler 0-4, 2R

Quincy Merrill 1-2, BB

Nathaniel Brannigan 1-2, BB

Landon Lewis 1-4, 3RBI

Braxton Conschafsky 0-4

Austin Ray 0-4

Matthew Evans 0-2

Eli Fitch 0-1

Notre Dame hitting

Eugene Collins 1-3

Brock Shepherd 0-0, R

Matt Boldman 1-4, 2R, RBI

Dylan Seison 0-2, 2R, 2BB

Alex Cassidy 0-2, R, 2BB

Seth Mowery 0-0, R

Nate Johnson 1-4, R, 3RBI

Braidan Shepherd 1-3, 2R, RBI, BB

Myles Phillips 2-4, RBI

Reed Lasswell 0-1, R, BB

Ashton Whaley 1-3

Reagan Lester 0-3, BB, R

Pitching

Nathaniel Brannigan (G) 3IP, 4H, 4ER, 2BB, 3K (L)

Landon Kimbler (G) 3IP, 3H, 3ER, 5BB, 1K

Dylan Seison (ND) 4IP, 0H, 2ER, 4BB, 8K (W)

Matt Boldman (ND) 3IP, 3H, 0ER, 2BB, 5K

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_ND_logo-4.jpeg

Staff Report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved