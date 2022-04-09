SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 8 & 9

SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 8
Baseball
Valley 12, West 6
Northwest 11, South Webster 6
Wheelersburg 11, Oak Hill 1 (6 innings)
Waverly 15, Eastern 1 (5 innings)
Clay 17, Western 4 (5 innings)
Notre Dame 12, Green 4
Ironton St. Joseph 4, New Boston 0, susp. in 2nd inning
Hurricane (W. Va.) 15, Ironton 5
Eastern at Symmes Valley, ppd.
Portsmouth at Rock Hill, ppd.
Fairland at South Point, ppd.
Chesapeake at Coal Grove, ppd.
Softball
Portsmouth 11, Rock Hill 0
West 14, Valley 3 (5 innings)
South Webster 14, Northwest 2 (5 innings)
Wheelersburg 21, Oak Hill 0 (5 innings)
Waverly 11, Eastern 1
Notre Dame 13, Green 0 (5 innings)
Western at Clay, ppd. to May 3
Gallia Academy at Ironton, ppd.
Fairland at South Point, ppd.
Chesapeake at Coal Grove, ppd.
Track & Field
Minford Falcon Invitational, ppd. to April 29
SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 9
Baseball
Southeastern 18, Notre Dame 2 (5 innings)
Wheelersburg at Chillicothe (DH), canceled
Gallia Academy at Warren, canceled
Softball
South Gallia 7, New Boston 4
South Gallia 4, New Boston 1
Clay at Fairfield, canceled
Green at Hannan (W. Va.), canceled
McClain at Western (DH), canceled
Fairfield Union at Gallia Academy, canceled
Hillsboro at Gallia Academy, canceled