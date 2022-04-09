SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 8 & 9

SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 8

Baseball

Valley 12, West 6

Northwest 11, South Webster 6

Wheelersburg 11, Oak Hill 1 (6 innings)

Waverly 15, Eastern 1 (5 innings)

Clay 17, Western 4 (5 innings)

Notre Dame 12, Green 4

Ironton St. Joseph 4, New Boston 0, susp. in 2nd inning

Hurricane (W. Va.) 15, Ironton 5

Eastern at Symmes Valley, ppd.

Portsmouth at Rock Hill, ppd.

Fairland at South Point, ppd.

Chesapeake at Coal Grove, ppd.

Softball

Portsmouth 11, Rock Hill 0

West 14, Valley 3 (5 innings)

South Webster 14, Northwest 2 (5 innings)

Wheelersburg 21, Oak Hill 0 (5 innings)

Waverly 11, Eastern 1

Notre Dame 13, Green 0 (5 innings)

Western at Clay, ppd. to May 3

Gallia Academy at Ironton, ppd.

Fairland at South Point, ppd.

Chesapeake at Coal Grove, ppd.

Track & Field

Minford Falcon Invitational, ppd. to April 29

SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 9

Baseball

Southeastern 18, Notre Dame 2 (5 innings)

Wheelersburg at Chillicothe (DH), canceled

Gallia Academy at Warren, canceled

Softball

South Gallia 7, New Boston 4

South Gallia 4, New Boston 1

Clay at Fairfield, canceled

Green at Hannan (W. Va.), canceled

McClain at Western (DH), canceled

Fairfield Union at Gallia Academy, canceled

Hillsboro at Gallia Academy, canceled