Indians stay unbeaten, blank Eagles

LUCASVILLE — The Valley Indians got the sticks going early — besting Eastern 12-0 in five innings in SOC II play.

Valley scored nine runs in the bottom of the first inning and another three in the bottom of the third, while three Indian pitchers combined for the shutout on the hill.

The Indians combined for 12 hits as a team, with multi-hit days by freshman Tate Queen and senior Chase Morrow. Queen drove in a game-high three RBI with an RBI single and double in the first.

Senior Carter Nickel, junior Chris Queen, and freshman Jaekyn Ridout combined for the shutout, with the win going to Nickel as the starter. The trio combined to allow only two hits and strikeout eight Eagle batters.

Valley (4-0, 4-0 SOC II) will host Portsmouth West on Friday in SOC II play.

***

BOX SCORE

Eastern 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 0

Valley 9 0 3 0 — 12 11 0

Valley hitting

George Arnett 1-2, 2R, BB

JR Holbrook 0-1

Chase Morrow 2-2, 2R

Levi Stewart 0-1

Tate Queen 2-4, R, 3RBI

Chris Queen 0-2

Carter Nickel 1-1, R

Landon Jones 1-1, 2R, RBI, BB

Jace Copley 1-3, R

Hunter Edwards 1-2, R, RBI, BB

Colt Buckle 1-2, R, RBI, BB

Jaekyn Ridout 1-2, R, RBI

Valley pitching

Carter Nickel (V) 2IP, 1H, 0ER, 4K (W)

Jaekyn Ridout (V) 2IP, 1H, 0ER, 3BB, 1K

Chris Queen (V) 1IP, 0H, 0ER, 3K

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_Valley-logo-4.jpg

Staff Report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved