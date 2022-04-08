Lady Indians win third-straight

LUCASVILLE — The Valley Lady Indians (3-2, 3-1 SOC II) won their third-straight game on Thursday — defeating visiting Eastern 11-1 in five innings in SOC II play.

Freshman Braxtyn Holbrook drove in a game-high three RBI for the Lady Indians on a pair of hits.

Holbrook, sophomores Emilie Johnson, Karsyn Davis, Addalyn Conaway, junior Madison Montgomery, and senior Lexi Whitt all had multi-hit days for Valley.

Johnson earned the win in the circle, allowing five hits and no earned runs — while striking out six Lady Eagles.

Valley hosts unbeaten Portsmouth West in SOC II play on Friday.

BOX SCORE

Eastern 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 5 5

Valley 4 3 2 1 1 — 11 14 4

Valley hitting

Emilie Johnson 2-4, 4R

Taylor Cunningham 1-3, 2R, BB

Karsyn Davis 2-4, R, RBI

Addalyn Conaway 2-4, R, RBI

Madison Montgomery 2-4, R, RBI

Lexi Whitt 2-4, R, 2RBI

Braxtyn Holbrook 2-3, 3RBI

Camry Carpenter 0-2

Cassidy Montgomery 0-1

Olivia Hilton 1-2, R

Valley pitching

Emilie Johnson (V) 5IP, 5H, 0ER, 0BB, 6K (W)

