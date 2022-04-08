Panthers blank Tartans

PORTSMOUTH — The Clay Panthers (3-2, 3-1 SOC I) earned an 11-0 home win over East (1-6, 1-3 SOC I) in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play on Thursday.

Panthers junior Drew Zuefle allowed no hits on the mound for Clay, issuing just two walks in five innings of shutout baseball.

Senior Mitchell King had a multi-hit day for the Panthers, going 2-of-3 and driving a pair of runs.

Senior Carson Porginski, sophomore Evan Balestra, and Zuefle all had an RBI in the win

Clay hosts Western on Friday, while East travels to Symmes Valley.

BOX SCORE

East 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 5

Clay 1 8 2 0 X — 11 9 2

East hitting

Zander Cooke 0-1, BB

Leviticus Justice 0-1, BB

Clay hitting

Carson Porginski 1-3, 2R, RBI

Malachi Loper 1-3, 2R

Evan Balestra 0-1, RBI, BB

Mitchell King 2-3, R, 2RBI

Gaige Shorter 0-2, R

Drew Zuefle 1-1, R, RBI

Breylen Holsinger 1-1

Isaiah Whitt 1-2, R

Hayden Moore 0-1, R

Damone Sparks 1-1

Brandon Malone 1-1, 2R

Charlie Swartz 0-1

Pitching

Landehn Pernell (E) 4IP, 9H, 5ER, 3BB, 6K (L)

Drew Zuefle (C) 5IP, 0H, 0ER, 2BB, 8K (W)

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

