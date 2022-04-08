Panthers blank Tartans

PORTSMOUTH — The Clay Panthers (3-2, 3-1 SOC I) earned an 11-0 home win over East (1-6, 1-3 SOC I) in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play on Thursday.
Panthers junior Drew Zuefle allowed no hits on the mound for Clay, issuing just two walks in five innings of shutout baseball.
Senior Mitchell King had a multi-hit day for the Panthers, going 2-of-3 and driving a pair of runs.
Senior Carson Porginski, sophomore Evan Balestra, and Zuefle all had an RBI in the win
Clay hosts Western on Friday, while East travels to Symmes Valley.
***
BOX SCORE
East 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 5
Clay 1 8 2 0 X — 11 9 2
East hitting
Zander Cooke 0-1, BB
Leviticus Justice 0-1, BB
Clay hitting
Carson Porginski 1-3, 2R, RBI
Malachi Loper 1-3, 2R
Evan Balestra 0-1, RBI, BB
Mitchell King 2-3, R, 2RBI
Gaige Shorter 0-2, R
Drew Zuefle 1-1, R, RBI
Breylen Holsinger 1-1
Isaiah Whitt 1-2, R
Hayden Moore 0-1, R
Damone Sparks 1-1
Brandon Malone 1-1, 2R
Charlie Swartz 0-1
Pitching
Landehn Pernell (E) 4IP, 9H, 5ER, 3BB, 6K (L)
Drew Zuefle (C) 5IP, 0H, 0ER, 2BB, 8K (W)
© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved