Trojans top Pointers

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Trojans (4-1, 2-0 OVC) earned a 9-1 home win over South Point (1-3, 0-2 OVC) to remain unbeaten in Ohio Valley Conference play on Thursday.

After a scoreless two-and-a-half innings, Portsmouth broke through at the plate — scoring six runs in the bottom of the third and three combined in the fourth and fifth.

Senior leadoff hitter Drew Roe led Portsmouth with three RBI on a pair of hits and a walk. Daewin Spence, Amari Harmon, Zach Roth, Vinnie Lonardo, and Dariyonne Bryant each drove in a run for the Trojans in the victory.

Junior Tyler Duncan went the distance on the mound, allowing two hits and no earned runs — while striking out eight Pointer batters.

Portsmouth will host Ironton on Monday in OVC play.

BOX SCORE

South Point 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 2 0

Portsmouth 0 0 6 1 2 0 X — 9 11 3

Portsmouth hitting

Drew Roe 2-3, R, 3RBI, BB

Tyler Duncan 2-4, R

Daewin Spence 2-2, 2R, RBI, BB

Amari Harmon 0-1, R, RBI, BB

Zach Roth 0-3, R, 2RBI

Nathaniel Berry 0-4

Vinnie Lonardo 1-2, RBI, BB

Deandre Berry 1-1

Dariyonne Bryant 1-2, RBI

Jake Carter 0-2

Donovan Carr 2-4, 2R

Portsmouth pitching

Tyler Duncan (P) 7IP 2H, 0ER, 2BB, 8K (W)

Staff Report

