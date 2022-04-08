Trojans top Pointers

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Trojans (4-1, 2-0 OVC) earned a 9-1 home win over South Point (1-3, 0-2 OVC) to remain unbeaten in Ohio Valley Conference play on Thursday.
After a scoreless two-and-a-half innings, Portsmouth broke through at the plate — scoring six runs in the bottom of the third and three combined in the fourth and fifth.
Senior leadoff hitter Drew Roe led Portsmouth with three RBI on a pair of hits and a walk. Daewin Spence, Amari Harmon, Zach Roth, Vinnie Lonardo, and Dariyonne Bryant each drove in a run for the Trojans in the victory.
Junior Tyler Duncan went the distance on the mound, allowing two hits and no earned runs — while striking out eight Pointer batters.
Portsmouth will host Ironton on Monday in OVC play.
***
BOX SCORE
South Point 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 2 0
Portsmouth 0 0 6 1 2 0 X — 9 11 3
Portsmouth hitting
Drew Roe 2-3, R, 3RBI, BB
Tyler Duncan 2-4, R
Daewin Spence 2-2, 2R, RBI, BB
Amari Harmon 0-1, R, RBI, BB
Zach Roth 0-3, R, 2RBI
Nathaniel Berry 0-4
Vinnie Lonardo 1-2, RBI, BB
Deandre Berry 1-1
Dariyonne Bryant 1-2, RBI
Jake Carter 0-2
Donovan Carr 2-4, 2R
Portsmouth pitching
Tyler Duncan (P) 7IP 2H, 0ER, 2BB, 8K (W)
© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved