Jeeps edge Falcons in SOC II pitcher’s duel

MINFORD — For the 2nd time in two seasons, the South Webster Jeeps baseball team claimed a road victory at defending league champion Minford.

The Jeeps scored a pair of unanswered runs in the third and fourth innings — edging the Falcons 3-2 in a complete seven innings under the lights at the Falcons’ Nest.

Junior Isaiah Ruth delivered the go-ahead knock with an RBI single in the top of the fourth — scoring senior Trae Zimmerman from second after Zimmerman reached and advanced on a Minford error.

“That was a huge knock by Isaiah (Ruth) to get the score in our favor,” SW coach Ryan McClintic said, afterwards. “He is a baseball-only guy that has worked his tail off in the off-season to improve his game.”

For the last four innings with a 3-2 lead, Jeeps junior pitcher Robert Martin and the SW defense pitched a shutout to secure the SOC II win.

Martin went the distance, allowing five hits, two earned runs, and striking out nine Falcons in the winning effort.

“It was another gutsy performance on the mound for Robert Martin tonight. He battled through some control issues all night long and didn’t have his best stuff. But he made big pitch after big pitch when it mattered most,” McClintic said. “I love the way he competes for us every time he takes the bump, he’s a true gamer.”

Freshman JD Matiz tied the game in the bottom of the second at 1-1 with an RBI single, scoring senior Branson Alley.

Carson Cronin gave Minford a 2-1 lead with an RBI bunt single, scoring senior Jacob Lewis as the go-ahead run.

Two out hitting gave the Jeeps an early lead in the top of the first. Martin singled to lead the rally before senior Cam Carpenter doubled in the right-center gap, scoring Martin from first base.

South Webster (3-5, 1-4 SOC II) hosts Northwest on Friday, while Minford (3-4, 3-2 SOC II) next hosts Eastern on Monday (April 11) in SOC II play.

“Both pitchers really threw the ball well tonight. Hats off to Minford, they have a very good team and are going to win a lot of games,” McClintic said. “We knew coming in that it was going to be a dogfight and that proved to be true. I’m proud of our guys for being locked in throughout.”

BOX SCORE

South Webster 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 — 3 4 1

Minford 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 — 2 5 2

South Webster hitting

Robert Martin 2-3, R

Cam Carpenter 1-3, RBI

Isaaih Ruth 1-3, RBI

Trae Zimmerman R

Connor Bender R

Minford hitting

Carson Cronin 1-4, RBI

Aodhan Queen 1-3

Branson Alley 1-3

Jacob Lewis 1-2, R

JD Matiz 1-3, RBI

Pitching

Robert Martin (SW) 7IP, 2ER, 1BB, 5H, 9K (W)

Cole Borland (M) 7IP, 2ER, 0BB, 4H, 11K (L)

