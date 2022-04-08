Lady Trojans top Blue Angels: Prepare for key OVC stretch

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Lady Trojans did their damage at the plate early, and used a strong pitching and defensive performance, to remain unbeaten in Ohio Valley Conference softball play on Thursday.

The Lady Trojans (4-1, 2-0 OVC) scored a pair of runs in the second and eight more in the third — besting visiting Gallia Academy (1-2, 1-1 OVC) 10-1 in a full seven innings.

Portsmouth collected 12 hits at the plate in the home win — including multi-hit days by senior Olivia Ramey, juniors Katie Born and Sydney Johnson, and sophomore Emily Cheatham.

“We started having some really good at-bats. Didn’t start the best in the first, but the middle of the lineup and bottom of the lineup got on base — think we started picking out better pitches,” Portsmouth coach Kristin Bradshaw said, afterwards. “They see that when they’re patient, they have a better chance of getting on base and getting hits.”

An RBI-double by Born put the Lady Trojans on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the second, scoring sophomore Ayonna Carr, who reached on an error to start the inning.

Born finished with a team-high three RBI in the home win.

Johnson doubled Portsmouth’s lead with an RBI-double of her own, scoring Born from second — with one out in the second.

In the home half of the third, the Lady Trojans sent 12 batters to the plate and scored eight runs.

Born drove in a pair with her second double in as many innings with one out in the third.

Johnson and senior Kyndal Kearns then had one-out RBI singles to make it 6-1.

This was part of a stretch that included seven straight Portsmouth batters reaching base before an out was even recorded.

Cheatham drove in sophomore Madison Ankrom — who walked following Born’s second double — to extend the lead to 7-1.

Ramey joined the double party, scoring Johnson and Kearns to put Portsmouth ahead 9-1.

Senior Madison Perry drove in a run in Cheatham with an RBI-sacrifice fly to right field as the final Portsmouth run of the inning — and ultimately the game.

Lady Trojans senior Faith Phillips earned the win in the circle, pitching a complete game while allowing no earned runs and just five hits.

“Faith threw all seven innings, did a great job of keeping the ball down like we talked about before the game. Hit her spots really well today,” Bradshaw said. “They maybe hit a good ball three or four times, other than that it was routine ground balls and fly balls to the outfield. Lot of credit to her tonight.”

Portsmouth traveled to Rock Hill on Friday — before hosting OVC contenders Ironton and Fairland next Monday and Wednesday.

“We just have to stay consistent. One-through-nine in our lineup are all great hitters. Picking out pitches, not chasing up there,” Bradshaw said, of their stretch ahead. “And the more games we see, the more at-bats we get, we’re getting a lot better. Next week’s a huge week so hope we can keep going up.”

***

BOX SCORE

Gallia Academy 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 5 1

Portsmouth 0 2 8 0 0 0 X — 10 12 2

Gallia Academy batting

J. Harrison 2-4

G. Truance 1-3

B. Cemini 2-3

E. Hammons 0-2, BB

A. Hammons 0-2, BB

Portsmouth batting

Emily Cheatham 2-4, R, RBI

Olivia Ramey 3-4, R, 2RBI

Madison Perry 1-3, R, RBI

Olivia Dickerson 1-4

Ayonna Carr 0-3, 2R, BB

Katie Born 2-3, 2R, 3RBI

Madison Ankrom 0-2, R, BB

Sydney Johnson 2-3, R, 2RBI

Kyndal Kearns 1-3, R, RBI

Pitching

B. Barnette (GA) 5.2IP, 9H, 4ER, 0BB, 7K

T. Mathie (GA) 0.1IP, 3H, 5ER, 2BB, 1K

Portsmouth junior Katie Born (12) had a pair of doubles and a team-high three RBI in the Lady Trojans’ 10-1 home win over Gallia Academy in OVC softball play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_IMG_7105-1.jpg Portsmouth junior Katie Born (12) had a pair of doubles and a team-high three RBI in the Lady Trojans’ 10-1 home win over Gallia Academy in OVC softball play. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Portsmouth senior Faith Phillips (19) allowed no earned runs and five hits in the Lady Trojans’ 10-1 OVC home win over Gallia Academy on Thursday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_IMG_7010-1.jpg Portsmouth senior Faith Phillips (19) allowed no earned runs and five hits in the Lady Trojans’ 10-1 OVC home win over Gallia Academy on Thursday. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Prepare for key OVC stretch

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved