SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 7
Baseball
Portsmouth 9, South Point 1
Valley 12, Eastern 0 (5 innings)
South Webster 3, Minford 2
Oak Hill 4, Northwest 1
Clay 11, East 0 (5 innings)
Manchester 2, Notre Dame 0
Symmes Valley 5, Piketon 1
Ironton 12, Coal Grove 1 (5 innings)
Fairland 6, Ashland (Ky.) 3
Waverly 11, Belpre 1 (at VA Memorial Stadium)
Chesapeake at Gallia Academy
Western at Ironton St. Joseph, ppd.
Softball
Portsmouth 10, Gallia Academy 1
Clay 7, South Webster 4
Valley 11, Eastern 1 (5 innings)
Oak Hill 4, Northwest 3
Notre Dame 10, New Boston 0 (6 innings)
Symmes Valley 5, East 1
Symmes Valley 9, East 0
Ionton 5, Coal Grove 4
Minford at Wheelersburg, ppd.
Chillicothe at Waverly, canceled