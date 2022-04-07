Posted on by

SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 7


Baseball

Portsmouth 9, South Point 1

Valley 12, Eastern 0 (5 innings)

South Webster 3, Minford 2

Oak Hill 4, Northwest 1

Clay 11, East 0 (5 innings)

Manchester 2, Notre Dame 0

Symmes Valley 5, Piketon 1

Ironton 12, Coal Grove 1 (5 innings)

Fairland 6, Ashland (Ky.) 3

Waverly 11, Belpre 1 (at VA Memorial Stadium)

Chesapeake at Gallia Academy

Western at Ironton St. Joseph, ppd.

Softball

Portsmouth 10, Gallia Academy 1

Clay 7, South Webster 4

Valley 11, Eastern 1 (5 innings)

Oak Hill 4, Northwest 3

Notre Dame 10, New Boston 0 (6 innings)

Symmes Valley 5, East 1

Symmes Valley 9, East 0

Ionton 5, Coal Grove 4

Minford at Wheelersburg, ppd.

Chillicothe at Waverly, canceled

