Burg baseball rolls Eagles

WHEELERSBURG — The Wheelersburg Pirates combined a three-pitcher performance with an offensive onslaught —and even were aided along by the visiting Eastern Eagles themselves.

On Monday, Wheelersburg won over Eastern 14-1 in a Southern Ohio Conference Division II baseball bout — as the contest was called following five innings with the 10-run mercy rule.

The Pirates plated five runs in the opening inning, four more in the second and two in the third —all on three hits apiece as only four of those 11 counters were even earned.

Wheelersburg sent all nine batters to the plate in the initial two stanzas, followed by six more in the third — and eight hitters to the dish in the fourth for three more markers on another basehit.

The Eagles’ error count notched nine, including five for the first inning alone.

The 14 runs on 10 total hits was more than enough run support for three Pirate pitchers —including the starter and winner Connor Estep.

Estep tossed a perfect three frames in fact, throwing 38 pitches and striking out five —as Jack Pickelsimer and Owen Young worked an inning apiece and each struck out two.

Young retired the Eastern side 1-2-3 in the fifth, as the Eagles’ only run came against Pickelsimer in the fourth —from two singles sandwiched around a walk with a stolen base.

He faced five Eagles, striking out the opening and closing hitters with another out in between.

With the win, the Pirates’ perfect league record raised to 3-0 —part an even 3-3.

Eastern, on the other hand, fell to an even 2-2 —and to 1-2 in the SOC II.

The Pirates and Valley, also at 3-0, are the only remaining undefeated teams inside the division.

The Pirates return home, and return to SOC II action, on Friday against Oak Hill.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_Wheelersburg_Logo-2-1-2.jpeg

Staff report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved