Pirates pitch another 14-0 shutout

WHEELERSBURG — Perhaps, for the Wheelersburg High School softball squad, the 14-0 score was the order of the day —or the flavor for the week.

That’s because, after defeating visiting Waverly 14-0 a week ago, the Pirates — the six-time defending Southern Ohio Conference Division II champions and part of eight overall— repeated that feat for the second time in four days.

Wheelersburg, with its varsity lineup only playing the opening inning as it turned out on Monday, scored all 14 of its runs in the first frame —as the Pirates won 14-0 against the visiting Eastern Eagles.

A total of 17 batters went to the plate in the first, producing all 14 runs — before the Pirates’ reserves went the rest of the way.

Only Wheelersburg’s battery on Monday, senior catcher Brynley Preston and freshman pitcher Kaylynn Carter, were not substituted for —as Preston did not bat.

Carter’s complete-game shutout, which was a five-inning mercy-rule performance, featured facing 17 Eagles —11 of which she struck out.

She pitched perfectly through three frames, as the only hit and walk she allowed was in the fourth —resulting in Eagles on the corners, thanks to a stolen base and an error.

But Carter, with two unassisted putouts prior to the fourth, kept Eastern off the scoreboard —thanks to two strikeouts and her own defensive assist.

She then struck out the side in Eastern’s fifth for her second league win —as the Pirates pushed their perfect SOC II tally to 3-0, and to 5-1 overall.

It was, AT LEAST, the Pirates’ 32nd consecutive conference victory.

Eastern, on the other hand, fell to 2-3 —and to 1-2 in the SOC II.

The Pirates return home, and return to SOC II action, on Friday against Oak Hill.

Wheelersburg senior catcher Brynley Preston clamps down on a thrown strike as part of the Pirates’ 14-0 Southern Ohio Conference Division II softball victory over Eastern on Monday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_Burg-Brynley-Preston-New-1-1.jpg Wheelersburg senior catcher Brynley Preston clamps down on a thrown strike as part of the Pirates’ 14-0 Southern Ohio Conference Division II softball victory over Eastern on Monday. Courtesy of Terry Stevenson of www.burgsports.com

Staff report

