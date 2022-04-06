Panthers edge Bobcats

ROSEMOUNT — The Clay Panthers (2-2, 2-1 SOC I) held off a late rally from visiting Green during their 8-7 win in Southern Ohio Conference Division I baseball play.

Trailing 8-3 after four innings, Green (0-6, 0-3 SOC I) scored four unanswered runs in the final three innings — but were ultimately unable to make up the late deficit.

Panthers senior Mitchell King led Clay at the plate, going 2-of-3 with a team-high three RBI.

Carson Porginski earned the win on the hill, allowing four hits and three earned runs in three innings.

Nathaniel Brannigan led Green with a team-high three RBI on 3-of-4 hitting in the narrow defeat.

BOX SCORE

Green 2 1 0 0 3 0 1 — 7 8 3

Clay 3 0 3 2 0 0 X — 8 10 1

Green hitting

Blake Smith 1-4, R

Landon Kimbler 2-3, R, RBI

Quincy Merrill 1-3, R, BB

Nathaniel Brannigan 3-4, 3R, 3RBI

Brody Stapleton 1-2, RBI

Braxton Conschafsky 0-4, RBI

Trevor Sparks 0-3, R

Ace Thompson 0-2, BB

Austin Ray 0-2, BB

Clay hitting

Carson Porginski 1-4, R

Evan Balestra 2-3, 2R

Mitchell King 2-4, 3RBI

Drew Zuefle 0-3, R

Malachi Loper 1-1, R, 3BB

Hayden Moore 0-4

Gaige Shorter 2-3, 2R, RBI, BB

Dawson James 0-1

Isaiah Whitt 1-2, RBI

Carson Holschuh 1-3, R, RBI

Damone Sparks 0-1

Pitching

Landon Kimbler (G) 3.1IP, 8H, 7ER, 7BB, 4K

Ace Thompson (G) 2.2IP, 2H, 0ER, 1BB, 3K

Carson Porginski (C) 3IP, 4H, 3ER, 5BB, 3K (W)

Drew Zuefle (C) 4IP, 4H, 3ER, BB, 7K

Staff Report

