Panthers edge Bobcats

ROSEMOUNT — The Clay Panthers (2-2, 2-1 SOC I) held off a late rally from visiting Green during their 8-7 win in Southern Ohio Conference Division I baseball play.
Trailing 8-3 after four innings, Green (0-6, 0-3 SOC I) scored four unanswered runs in the final three innings — but were ultimately unable to make up the late deficit.
Panthers senior Mitchell King led Clay at the plate, going 2-of-3 with a team-high three RBI.
Carson Porginski earned the win on the hill, allowing four hits and three earned runs in three innings.
Nathaniel Brannigan led Green with a team-high three RBI on 3-of-4 hitting in the narrow defeat.
***
BOX SCORE
Green 2 1 0 0 3 0 1 — 7 8 3
Clay 3 0 3 2 0 0 X — 8 10 1
Green hitting
Blake Smith 1-4, R
Landon Kimbler 2-3, R, RBI
Quincy Merrill 1-3, R, BB
Nathaniel Brannigan 3-4, 3R, 3RBI
Brody Stapleton 1-2, RBI
Braxton Conschafsky 0-4, RBI
Trevor Sparks 0-3, R
Ace Thompson 0-2, BB
Austin Ray 0-2, BB
Clay hitting
Carson Porginski 1-4, R
Evan Balestra 2-3, 2R
Mitchell King 2-4, 3RBI
Drew Zuefle 0-3, R
Malachi Loper 1-1, R, 3BB
Hayden Moore 0-4
Gaige Shorter 2-3, 2R, RBI, BB
Dawson James 0-1
Isaiah Whitt 1-2, RBI
Carson Holschuh 1-3, R, RBI
Damone Sparks 0-1
Pitching
Landon Kimbler (G) 3.1IP, 8H, 7ER, 7BB, 4K
Ace Thompson (G) 2.2IP, 2H, 0ER, 1BB, 3K
Carson Porginski (C) 3IP, 4H, 3ER, 5BB, 3K (W)
Drew Zuefle (C) 4IP, 4H, 3ER, BB, 7K
© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved