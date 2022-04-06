Lady Panthers stay unbeaten

PORTSMOUTH — The Clay Lady Panthers (4-0, 2-0 SOC I) earned a 12-2 win over Green to remain unbeaten — in the regular season and in SOC I softball play.
Trailing 2-0 entering the bottom of the fourth, Clay scored 12 unanswered runs — including three in the home half of the sixth to end the contest.
Junior Morgan McCoy led Clay at the plate, going 3-of-4 with a season-high five RBI.
Katie Fife and Sarah Cassidy each drove in a pair of RBI, while Shea Edgington, Jacy Gearhart and Preslee Lutz each had one run driven in.
Lutz earned her fourth win in the circle in as many tries, allowing one earned run with 10 strikeouts.
Green (1-5, 1-2 SOC I) senior Kasey Kimbler went a team-best 3-of-3 at the plate.
Senior Kailyn Neal had a RBI sacrifice fly for the Lady Bobcats.
***
BOX SCORE
Green 0 1 1 0 0 0 — 2 6 4
Clay 0 0 0 5 4 3 — 12 16 4
Green batting
Adriah Barber 0-4, R
Kasey Kimbler 3-3, 2B
Kailyn Neal 0-2, RBI
Kyleigh McIntyre 1-2, R
Ryleigh McDavid 2-3
Clay batting
Shea Edgington 2-4, RBI
Jacy Gearhart 1-4, RBI
Preslee Lutz 3-4, HR, 2R, RBI
Kyleigh Oliver 2-4, 2R
Kyleigh Ware 1-3, 3R
Morgan McCoy 3-4, 3R, 5RBI
Katie Fife 2-4, R, 2RBI
Sarah Cassidy 2-4, R, 2RBI
Pitching
Gracie Daniels (G) 5.2IP, 7K, 1BB, 9ER (L)
Preslee Lutz (C) 6IP, 10K, BB, 1ER (W)
© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved