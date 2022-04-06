Lady Panthers stay unbeaten

PORTSMOUTH — The Clay Lady Panthers (4-0, 2-0 SOC I) earned a 12-2 win over Green to remain unbeaten — in the regular season and in SOC I softball play.

Trailing 2-0 entering the bottom of the fourth, Clay scored 12 unanswered runs — including three in the home half of the sixth to end the contest.

Junior Morgan McCoy led Clay at the plate, going 3-of-4 with a season-high five RBI.

Katie Fife and Sarah Cassidy each drove in a pair of RBI, while Shea Edgington, Jacy Gearhart and Preslee Lutz each had one run driven in.

Lutz earned her fourth win in the circle in as many tries, allowing one earned run with 10 strikeouts.

Green (1-5, 1-2 SOC I) senior Kasey Kimbler went a team-best 3-of-3 at the plate.

Senior Kailyn Neal had a RBI sacrifice fly for the Lady Bobcats.

BOX SCORE

Green 0 1 1 0 0 0 — 2 6 4

Clay 0 0 0 5 4 3 — 12 16 4

Green batting

Adriah Barber 0-4, R

Kasey Kimbler 3-3, 2B

Kailyn Neal 0-2, RBI

Kyleigh McIntyre 1-2, R

Ryleigh McDavid 2-3

Clay batting

Shea Edgington 2-4, RBI

Jacy Gearhart 1-4, RBI

Preslee Lutz 3-4, HR, 2R, RBI

Kyleigh Oliver 2-4, 2R

Kyleigh Ware 1-3, 3R

Morgan McCoy 3-4, 3R, 5RBI

Katie Fife 2-4, R, 2RBI

Sarah Cassidy 2-4, R, 2RBI

Pitching

Gracie Daniels (G) 5.2IP, 7K, 1BB, 9ER (L)

Preslee Lutz (C) 6IP, 10K, BB, 1ER (W)

Best Green in six innings

Staff Report

