Lady Tigers edge Western on road

LATHAM — The New Boston Lady Tigers earned a one-run road victory over Western in Southern Ohio Conference Division I softball play on Monday.
Trailing 4-1 entering the top of the fourth, New Boston outscored Western 6-2 in the final three-and-a-half innings to secure the 7-6 win.
Senior Kenzie Whitley earned the win in the circle, going the distance while allowing seven hits, five earned runs and striking out eight Lady Indian batters.
Sophomore Jadelyn Lawson went 2-of-4 at the plate with a team-high three RBI, while Cassie Williams went 2-of-4 with two RBI from the cleanup spot.
New Boston (3-3, 1-2 SOC I) hosts Notre Dame on Thursday in SOC I play.
***
BOX SCORE
New Boston 1 0 0 5 1 0 0 — 7 6 2
Western 4 0 0 0 0 1 1 — 6 7 1
New Boston hitting
Kenzie Whitley 0-3, R, 2BB
Jadelyn Lawson 2-4, R, 3RBI
Dylan O’Rourke 1-4, R
Cassie Williams 2-4, 2RBI
Bre Conkel 0-2
Raegan Helphinstine 0-1, R, 3BB
Gabby Banfield 0-2, R
Allison Friend 0-2
Brooklyn Curnutte 0-1, R
Maci Seibert 1-3, R, 2RBI, BB
New Boston pitching
Kenzie Whitley 7IP, 7H, 5ER, 2BB, 8K
