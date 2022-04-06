Lady Tigers edge Western on road

LATHAM — The New Boston Lady Tigers earned a one-run road victory over Western in Southern Ohio Conference Division I softball play on Monday.

Trailing 4-1 entering the top of the fourth, New Boston outscored Western 6-2 in the final three-and-a-half innings to secure the 7-6 win.

Senior Kenzie Whitley earned the win in the circle, going the distance while allowing seven hits, five earned runs and striking out eight Lady Indian batters.

Sophomore Jadelyn Lawson went 2-of-4 at the plate with a team-high three RBI, while Cassie Williams went 2-of-4 with two RBI from the cleanup spot.

New Boston (3-3, 1-2 SOC I) hosts Notre Dame on Thursday in SOC I play.

***

BOX SCORE

New Boston 1 0 0 5 1 0 0 — 7 6 2

Western 4 0 0 0 0 1 1 — 6 7 1

New Boston hitting

Kenzie Whitley 0-3, R, 2BB

Jadelyn Lawson 2-4, R, 3RBI

Dylan O’Rourke 1-4, R

Cassie Williams 2-4, 2RBI

Bre Conkel 0-2

Raegan Helphinstine 0-1, R, 3BB

Gabby Banfield 0-2, R

Allison Friend 0-2

Brooklyn Curnutte 0-1, R

Maci Seibert 1-3, R, 2RBI, BB

New Boston pitching

Kenzie Whitley 7IP, 7H, 5ER, 2BB, 8K

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_Glenwood_Logo-1.jpg

Staff Report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved