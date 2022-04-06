Jolly leads Rio women at Mountaineer Classic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mackenzie McCarthy and Lauren Jolly picked up first-place finishes to lead the University of Rio Grande women’s track & field team in the Mountaineer Classic hosted by West Virginia University.

The two-day event, which was not team scored, wrapped up on Saturday at the Mylan Park Track & Field Complex.

Jolly, a freshman from Wheelersburg, placed first in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:11.52.

She also had two other Top 10 showings, placing sixth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.62 and seventh in the long jump with an effort of 4.73m.

Jolly was also part of the RedStorm’s 4×400 relay team, which placed fourth in a time of 4:06.59.

The unit also included freshman Jayden Roach, freshman Kendra Grooms, and sophomore Alyssa Dingus.

Dingus is also from Wheelersburg.

Dingus, freshman Cassidy Vogt and junior Samantha Miller all had two Top 10 showings of their own.

Dingus placed third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.56 and seventh in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.67, while Vogt was fourth in the high jump with an effort of 1.50m and fifth in the 100-meter hurdles after crossing in 16.56.

The University of Rio Grande's Lauren Jolly had three Top 10 showings as an individual and was part of the RedStorm's 4×400-meter relay team which finished fourth in Saturday's Mountaineer Classic, hosted by West Virginia University, at the Mylan Park Track & Field Complex in Morgantown, W.Va. Courtesy of University of Rio Grande