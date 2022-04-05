SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 5
Softball
Portsmouth at Gallia Academy, ppd. to April 7
Clay at South Webster, ppd.
West at North Adams, ppd.
Wheelersburg at Raceland (Ky.), ppd.
New Boston at Whiteoak, ppd.
Western at Eastern, ppd.
Wellston at Oak Hill, ppd.
Point Pleasant (W. Va.) at Symmes Valley, ppd.
Russell (Ky.) at Rock Hill, ppd.
Ashland (Ky.) at Coal Grove, ppd.
South Point a South Gallia, ppd.
Baseball
South Webster 9, Clay 0, susp. in 2nd inning (at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium)
Huntington at Northwest, ppd.
Western at Eastern, ppd.
Wellston at Oak Hill, ppd.
South Point a South Gallia, ppd.
Gallia Academy at Meigs, ppd.