Senators shut out Oaks

OAK HILL — The West Lady Senators defeated Oak Hill 11-0 in a full seven innings on Monday in SOC II softball play.
West (7-0, 4-0 SOC II) collected 11 hits as a team at the plate, and junior pitcher Sydney McDermott allowed only one hit in the circle.
McDermott struck out 13 Lady Oaks batters in the complete-game victory.
Sophomore Kaylor Pickelsimer drove in a team-high three RBI on a pair of hits in the road win.
West traveled to North Adams on Tuesday before hosting Wheelersburg on Wednesday in a battle of SOC II unbeatens.
***
BOX SCORE
West 0 1 3 4 0 2 2 — 11 11 1
Oak Hill 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 6
West hitting
Emma Sayre 2-5, 3R
Macie Bradford 0-5
Emily Moore 1-4, 3R, RBI
Kaylor Pickelsimer 2-4, R, 3RBI
Abi Boland 2-3, 2RBI
Myla Meade 1-2, R, BB
Acie Stone 1-4, R
Sydney McDermott 1-4, RBI
Kylie Osborne 1-3, RBI
Karli York 0-1
West pitching
Sydney McDermott 7IP, 1H, 0ER, BB, 13K
