Senators shut out Oaks

OAK HILL — The West Lady Senators defeated Oak Hill 11-0 in a full seven innings on Monday in SOC II softball play.

West (7-0, 4-0 SOC II) collected 11 hits as a team at the plate, and junior pitcher Sydney McDermott allowed only one hit in the circle.

McDermott struck out 13 Lady Oaks batters in the complete-game victory.

Sophomore Kaylor Pickelsimer drove in a team-high three RBI on a pair of hits in the road win.

West traveled to North Adams on Tuesday before hosting Wheelersburg on Wednesday in a battle of SOC II unbeatens.

BOX SCORE

West 0 1 3 4 0 2 2 — 11 11 1

Oak Hill 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 6

West hitting

Emma Sayre 2-5, 3R

Macie Bradford 0-5

Emily Moore 1-4, 3R, RBI

Kaylor Pickelsimer 2-4, R, 3RBI

Abi Boland 2-3, 2RBI

Myla Meade 1-2, R, BB

Acie Stone 1-4, R

Sydney McDermott 1-4, RBI

Kylie Osborne 1-3, RBI

Karli York 0-1

West pitching

Sydney McDermott 7IP, 1H, 0ER, BB, 13K

Staff Report

