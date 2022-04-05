Lady Trojans roll in OVC opener

CHESAPEAKE — The Portsmouth Lady Trojans scored multiple runs in each inning of Monday’s 16-0 road win at Chesapeake in both teams’ Ohio Valley Conference softball opener.
Senior Madison Perry and sophomore Sydney Johnson both had a team-high four RBI for Portsmouth, which improves to 3-1 (1-0 OVC) with the victory.
Perry collected a team-high four hits and four runs scored.
Sophomore Olivia Dickerson allowed no hits to Chesapeake batters, issuing just one walk and striking out seven in five innings in the circle.
Portsmouth was scheduled to travel to Gallia Academy on Tuesday, before its OVC home opener on Wednesday against South Point.
***
BOX SCORE
Portsmouth 4 2 3 4 3 — 16 14 2
Chesapeake 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 6
Portsmouth hitting
Emily Cheatham 1-4, R
Olivia Ramey 1-3, 3R, RBI, BB
Madison Perry 4-4, 4R, 4RBI
Olivia Dickerson 3-4, 3R, 2RBI
Ayonna Carr 1-2, R, RBI, BB
Katie Born 0-3
Madison Ankrom 1-4, $
Sydney Johnson 2-4, 4RBI
Kyndal Karns 1-3, RBI
Sydney Meadows 0-1, 2R
Portsmouth pitching
Olivia Dickerson 5IP, 0H, 0ER, 1BB, 7K
