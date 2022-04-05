Lady Trojans roll in OVC opener

CHESAPEAKE — The Portsmouth Lady Trojans scored multiple runs in each inning of Monday’s 16-0 road win at Chesapeake in both teams’ Ohio Valley Conference softball opener.

Senior Madison Perry and sophomore Sydney Johnson both had a team-high four RBI for Portsmouth, which improves to 3-1 (1-0 OVC) with the victory.

Perry collected a team-high four hits and four runs scored.

Sophomore Olivia Dickerson allowed no hits to Chesapeake batters, issuing just one walk and striking out seven in five innings in the circle.

Portsmouth was scheduled to travel to Gallia Academy on Tuesday, before its OVC home opener on Wednesday against South Point.

BOX SCORE

Portsmouth 4 2 3 4 3 — 16 14 2

Chesapeake 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 6

Portsmouth hitting

Emily Cheatham 1-4, R

Olivia Ramey 1-3, 3R, RBI, BB

Madison Perry 4-4, 4R, 4RBI

Olivia Dickerson 3-4, 3R, 2RBI

Ayonna Carr 1-2, R, RBI, BB

Katie Born 0-3

Madison Ankrom 1-4, $

Sydney Johnson 2-4, 4RBI

Kyndal Karns 1-3, RBI

Sydney Meadows 0-1, 2R

Portsmouth pitching

Olivia Dickerson 5IP, 0H, 0ER, 1BB, 7K

Staff Report

