Notre Dame softball blanks East

SCIOTOVILLE — Dominant pitching helped the Notre Dame Lady Titans earn an 11-0 road win at East on Monday in SOC I softball play.

In five innings of work, Lady Titans sophomores Kyndall Ford and Gwen Sparks combined for 15 strikeouts in 17 total batters faced — nine for Ford who earned the win and six by Sparks.

Notre Dame allowed only one East hit — a single by senior Mia Caldwell.

Sparks and Ford also led Notre Dame with three hits and three RBI apiece.

Sophomore Gracie Ashley went 2-of-3 at the plate with a pair of RBI.

Notre Dame (3-0, 2-0 SOC I) travels to New Boston on Wednesday in SOC I play, while East (0-5, 0-2 SOC I) travels to Clay on Wednesday in SOC I play.

***

BOX SCORE

Notre Dame 4 3 0 2 2 — 11 12 0

East 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 4

Notre Dame hitting

Bree Hicks 0-2, R

Tally Herrmann 1-1, RBI

Gwen Sparks 3-4, 3R, 3RBI

Kaylyn Darden 0-4

Kyndall Ford 3-3, 3RBI

Madison Brown 0-2, R

Libby Kelly 1-2, R, RBI

Annabelle Ball 0-1

Katie Strickland 0-2

Adyson Arnold 1-1, R

Maddie Entler 1-2, R

Mia McPheters 0-1

Gracie Ashley 2-3, 3R, 2RBI

East hitting

Mia Caldwell 1-2

Pitching

Kyndall Ford (ND) 1H, 0ER, 1BB, 9K

Gwen Sparks (ND) 2IP, 0H, 0ER, 6K

Karleigh Lennox (E) 5IP, 12H, 7ER, 1BB, 2K

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

