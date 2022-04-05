Titans earn road win at East

SCIOTOVILLE — The Notre Dame Titans’ baseball team secured a 19-2 road win over East in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play on Monday.

The Titans scored in every inning, including five runs in both the second and third frames — and seven in the fourth.

Junior Dylan Seison led Note Dame at the plate, going 2-of-3 with four runs scored and a game-high five RBI.

Notre Dame collected 12 hits as a team, including multi-hit days by Alex Cassidy, Nate Johnson and Myles Phillips.

Cassidy got the win on the mound, allowing five hits and no earned runs in five innings pitched.

East scored both their runs in the second inning on RBI-hits by Zander Cooke and Ethan Rase.

Notre Dame (1-3, 1-1 SOC I) travels to New Boston on Wednesday in SOC I play, while East (1-5, 1-2 SOC II) hosts Clay on Wednesday in SOC I play.

***

BOX SCORE

Notre Dame 1 5 5 7 1 — 19 12 0

East 0 2 0 0 0 — 2 5 6

Notre Dame hitting

Dylan Seison 2-3, 4R, 5RBI, BB

Brody Coleman 1-1

Matt Boldman 1-4, R, 2RBI

Zach Duncan 1-1, RBI

Alex Cassidy 2-4, RBI

Mason Tarr 0-1

Reagan Lester 0-4, R

Nate Johnson 2-5

Braidan Shepherd 1-1, 3R, RBI

Myles Phillips 2-3, 3R, 2RBI

Hunter McNutt 0-1

Brock Shepherd 0-2, 2R, RBI, BB

Eugene Collins 0-1

Alex Stiles 0-0, 3R, 2BB

Reed Lasswell 0-0, R, BB

East hitting

Cam Justice 1-3

Bailey Hicks 0-3

Landehn Pernell 0-2

Kaiden Huston 0-2

Leviticus Justice 0-2, R

Chris Escamilla 1-2, R

Ethan Rase 2-2, RBI

Zander Cooke 1-2, RBI

Hayden Conkel 0-1

Dustin Bailey 0-1

Pitching

Alex Cassidy (ND) 5IP, 5H, 0ER, 6K (W)

Landehn Pernell (E) 2H, 1ER, 2BB, 1K

Cam Justice (E) 3IP, 10ER, 5BB, 4K

Staff Report

