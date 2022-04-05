Trojans blank Panthers in OVC opener

CHESAPEAKE — The Portsmouth Trojans secured a road win in their Ohio Valley Conference opener — defeating Chesapeake 11-0 in five innings on Monday.
Trojans senior Daewin Spence pitched a shutout on the hill for Portsmouth, allowing only two hits and striking out 12 Panther batters in the winning effort.
Junior Tyler Duncan had three hits and a pair of RBI for Portsmouth, which improves to 3-1 (1-0 OVC) with the victory.
Drew Roe, Spence, Reade Pendleton, Amari Harmon, Zach Roth and Nathaniel Berry each had a hit in the contest.
Portsmouth hosts South Point on Wednesday in its OVC home opener.
***
BOX SCORE
Portsmouth 5 1 1 0 4 — 11 9 0
Chesapeake 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 6
Portsmouth hitting
Drew Roe 1-4, R
Tyler Duncan 3-4, 3R, 2RBI
Daewin Spence 1-3, R, RBI
Reade Pendleton 1-3, R, RBI, BB
Amari Harmon 1-4, R, RBI
Zach Roth 1-3, R
Vinnie Lonardo 0-3
Jake Carter 0-2, BB
Nathaniel Berry 1-2, 2R, BB
Portsmouth pitching
Daewin Spence 2H, 12K, 0ER, 0BB (W)
© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved