Trojans blank Panthers in OVC opener

CHESAPEAKE — The Portsmouth Trojans secured a road win in their Ohio Valley Conference opener — defeating Chesapeake 11-0 in five innings on Monday.

Trojans senior Daewin Spence pitched a shutout on the hill for Portsmouth, allowing only two hits and striking out 12 Panther batters in the winning effort.

Junior Tyler Duncan had three hits and a pair of RBI for Portsmouth, which improves to 3-1 (1-0 OVC) with the victory.

Drew Roe, Spence, Reade Pendleton, Amari Harmon, Zach Roth and Nathaniel Berry each had a hit in the contest.

Portsmouth hosts South Point on Wednesday in its OVC home opener.

BOX SCORE

Portsmouth 5 1 1 0 4 — 11 9 0

Chesapeake 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 6

Portsmouth hitting

Drew Roe 1-4, R

Tyler Duncan 3-4, 3R, 2RBI

Daewin Spence 1-3, R, RBI

Reade Pendleton 1-3, R, RBI, BB

Amari Harmon 1-4, R, RBI

Zach Roth 1-3, R

Vinnie Lonardo 0-3

Jake Carter 0-2, BB

Nathaniel Berry 1-2, 2R, BB

Portsmouth pitching

Daewin Spence 2H, 12K, 0ER, 0BB (W)

Staff Report

