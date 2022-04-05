Posted on by

SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 4


Baseball

Portsmouth 11, Chesapeake 0

Wheelersburg 14, Eastern 1 (5 innings)

Minford 10, Northwest 0 (5 innings)

Oak Hill 10, West 1

Waverly 7, South Webster 3

Notre Dame 19, East 2 (5 innings)

Ironton St. Joe 15, Clay 0

Western 15, New Boston 5

Symmes Valley 10, Green 0 (5 innings)

Fairland 2, Ironton 1

Rock Hill 12, Coal Grove 0 (5 innings)

Gallia Academy 11, South Point 0 (6 innings)

Softball

Portsmouth 16, Chesapeake 0

Wheelersburg 14, Eastern 0 (5 innings)

West 11, Oak Hill 0

Northwest 12, Minford 1 (5 innings)

South Webster 11, Waverly 2

Notre Dame 11, East 0 (5 innings)

New Boston 7, Western 6

Symmes Valley 10, Green 0 (5 innings)

Ironton 4, Fairland 3

Rock Hill 3, Coal Grove 2

Gallia Academy 12, South Point 0

