SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 4
Baseball
Portsmouth 11, Chesapeake 0
Wheelersburg 14, Eastern 1 (5 innings)
Minford 10, Northwest 0 (5 innings)
Oak Hill 10, West 1
Waverly 7, South Webster 3
Notre Dame 19, East 2 (5 innings)
Ironton St. Joe 15, Clay 0
Western 15, New Boston 5
Symmes Valley 10, Green 0 (5 innings)
Fairland 2, Ironton 1
Rock Hill 12, Coal Grove 0 (5 innings)
Gallia Academy 11, South Point 0 (6 innings)
Softball
Portsmouth 16, Chesapeake 0
Wheelersburg 14, Eastern 0 (5 innings)
West 11, Oak Hill 0
Northwest 12, Minford 1 (5 innings)
South Webster 11, Waverly 2
Notre Dame 11, East 0 (5 innings)
New Boston 7, Western 6
Symmes Valley 10, Green 0 (5 innings)
Ironton 4, Fairland 3
Rock Hill 3, Coal Grove 2
Gallia Academy 12, South Point 0