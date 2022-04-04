Valley softball wins at South Webster

SOUTH WEBSTER — The Valley Lady Indians earned a key SOC II win at South Webster by a score of 7-3.

Valley (2-2, 2-1 SOC II) plated a pair of runs in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead. The teams would remain scoreless until the top of the sixth when the Lady Indians added five more.

Senior Lexi Whitt hit a two-out grand slam, scoring Karsyn Davis, Addalyn Conaway, and Madison Montgomery to give the Lady Indians a 7-0 lead.

South Webster (0-4, 0-3 SOC II) scored three in the home half of the sixth, including two when Skylar Zimmerman hit a two-run home run.

Valley sophomore Emilie Johnson earned the win in the circle, going the distance while allowing seven hits and one earned run.

BOX SCORE

Valley 2 0 0 0 0 5 0 — 7 12 4

South Webster 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 — 3 7 1

Valley hitting

Emilie Johnson 2-4, BB

Taylor Cunningham 1-4, 2R, BB

Karsyn Davis 204, 2R

Addalyn Conaway 2-4, R, RBI

Madison Montgomery 2-3, R, RBI

Lexi Whitt 3-4, R, 5RBI

Braxtyn Holbrook 0-3

Camry Carpenter 0-4

Olivia Hilton 0-4

South Webster hitting

Bri Claxon 1-4, R

Lauren Kaltenbach 2-4

Skylar Zimmerman 1-4, R, 2RBI

Bella Claxon 0-3

Ashlee Spence 1-3, R

Ava Messer 2-3

Makayla Raynard 0-3

Hunter Sizemore 0-2

B. Potters 0-1

Riley Raynard 0-3

Pitching

Emilie Johnson (V) 7IP, 7H, 1ER, 5K (W)

S. Zimmerman (SW) 7IP, 12H, 7ER, 3BB, 6K (L)

Staff Report

