Valley softball wins at South Webster

SOUTH WEBSTER — The Valley Lady Indians earned a key SOC II win at South Webster by a score of 7-3.
Valley (2-2, 2-1 SOC II) plated a pair of runs in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead. The teams would remain scoreless until the top of the sixth when the Lady Indians added five more.
Senior Lexi Whitt hit a two-out grand slam, scoring Karsyn Davis, Addalyn Conaway, and Madison Montgomery to give the Lady Indians a 7-0 lead.
South Webster (0-4, 0-3 SOC II) scored three in the home half of the sixth, including two when Skylar Zimmerman hit a two-run home run.
Valley sophomore Emilie Johnson earned the win in the circle, going the distance while allowing seven hits and one earned run.
***
BOX SCORE
Valley 2 0 0 0 0 5 0 — 7 12 4
South Webster 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 — 3 7 1
Valley hitting
Emilie Johnson 2-4, BB
Taylor Cunningham 1-4, 2R, BB
Karsyn Davis 204, 2R
Addalyn Conaway 2-4, R, RBI
Madison Montgomery 2-3, R, RBI
Lexi Whitt 3-4, R, 5RBI
Braxtyn Holbrook 0-3
Camry Carpenter 0-4
Olivia Hilton 0-4
South Webster hitting
Bri Claxon 1-4, R
Lauren Kaltenbach 2-4
Skylar Zimmerman 1-4, R, 2RBI
Bella Claxon 0-3
Ashlee Spence 1-3, R
Ava Messer 2-3
Makayla Raynard 0-3
Hunter Sizemore 0-2
B. Potters 0-1
Riley Raynard 0-3
Pitching
Emilie Johnson (V) 7IP, 7H, 1ER, 5K (W)
S. Zimmerman (SW) 7IP, 12H, 7ER, 3BB, 6K (L)
