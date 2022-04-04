Valley secures win at South Webster

SOUTH WEBSTER — Valley traveled to South Webster on Friday and earned a 13-2 win in five innings in SOC II play.

Valley (3-0, 3-0 SOC II) scored runs in the first four innings — taking a 12-0 lead into the bottom of the third when South Webster scratched across a pair.

George Arnett, Tate Queen, Chris Queen, and Landon Jones each had two RBI for the Indians in the road win.

Carter Nickel earned the win on the mound, going four innings while allowing six hits and two earned runs.

Cam Carpenter went 2-of-2 at the plate for the Jeeps (2-4, 0-3 SOC II) in the contest.

***

BOX SCORE

Valley 3 4 5 1 0 — 13 9 0

South Webster 0 0 2 0 0 — 2 6 5

Valley hitting

George Arnett 2-2, 4R, 2RBI, 2BB

Chase Morrow 1-3, 3R

Tate Queen 1-3, 2R, 2RBI

Chris Queen 1-4, 2RBI

Landon Jones 103, 2RBI, BB

Jace Copley 1-3, RBI

Levi Stewart 0-1

Hunter Edwards 2-2, R, BB

JR Holbrook 0-0, BB

Colt Buckle 0-3, R

Jaekyn Ridout 0-3, 2R, RBI, BB

South Webster hitting

Gavin Baker 1-3, R, H

Jaren Lower 1-3, RBI

Robert Martin 0-3, RBI

Cam Carpenter 2-2, BB

Riley Cook 2-3

Isaiah Ruth 0-2

Brody Perkins 0-2

Elijah Blake 0-2

Connor Bender 0-1, R

Pitching

Carter Nickel (V) 4IP, 6H, 2ER, 6K (W)

Jaekyn Ridout (V) 1IP, 0H, 0ER, 1BB, 1K

Jaren Lower (SW) 2.1IP, 4H, 9ER, 6BB, 2K (L)

Riley Cook (SW) 2.2IP, 5H, 3ER, 1BB

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_Valley-logo.jpg

Staff Report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved