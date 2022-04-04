West softball stays unbeaten

WEST PORTSMOUTH — A five-spot in the home half of the fifth inning helped the West Lady Senators defeat Northwest 11-0 in SOC II play on Friday.

West (6-0, 3-0 SOC II) scored a trio of runs in both the first and second innings — before their fifth inning put the game away.

The Lady Senators combined for 15 hits on the day, and junior pitcher Sydney McDermott held Northwest hitless.

In five innings of work, McDermott allowed no hits, no walks and struck out 12 Lady Mohawk batters.

Northwest’s (2-4, 2-1 SOC II) lone batter to reach base was Lauren Redoutey, who reached via error with two outs in the top of the first.

BOX SCORE

Northwest 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 1

West 3 3 0 0 5 — 11 15 1

West hitting

Emma Sayre 2-4, 2R

Macie Bradford 1-3, 2R, RBI, BB

Emily Moore 3-4., 3RBI, R

Kaylor Pickelsimer 1-3, R, RBI

Abi Boland 2-3, RBI

Myla Meade 2-3, R, 2RBI

Acie Stone 1-3

Sydney McDermott 2-4

Kylie Osborne 1-2, R, 3RBI

Brooklyn Pitts 0-1

Pitching

Madison Puckett (N) 4.1IP, 14H, 7ER (L)

Lauren Redoutey (N) 0.1IP, 1H, 1ER, 1BB

Sydney McDermott (W) 5IP, 0H, 0ER, 12K (W)

McDermott throws 5-inning no hitter

Staff Report

