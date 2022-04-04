Senators best Mohawks

WEST PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth West Senators (5-1, 2-1 SOC II) earned a 13-2 home win over Northwest (0-3, 0-3 SOC II) in five innings in SOC II play.
Trevor Fike and Tucker Spriggs led the Senators’ offensive production, each collecting for three hits and combining for seven RBI.
Jakob Tipton earned the win on the hill, allowing eight hits and two earned runs in his five innings.
***
BOX SCORE
Northwest 2 0 0 0 0 — 2 8 1
Portsmouth West 5 0 5 3 X — 13 13 3
Northwest hitting
Levi Tackett 0-2, BB
Logan Shepherd 0-2, R, BB
Kaleb Seals 2-3, R
Orville Tackett 3-3
Justin South 1-3, RBI
Andrew Nichols 1-2
Waylon McGlone 0-3
Eli Dettwiller 1-2
Layne Stapleton 0-2
West hitting
Trevor Fike 3-4, 2R, 3RBI
Tucker Spriggs 3-4, R, 4RBI
Jakob Tipton 0-2, R
Jacob Davis 1-3, R, RBI
Eli Sayre 0-2, R, RBI
Ryan Tatman 2-2, 3R, RBI
Reece Coleman 1-1, 2R, BB
Wesley Cooper 1-1
Jacob Holsinger 2-2, 2R, 2RBI
Cole Windsor 0-3
Pitching
Eli Dettwiller (N) 3IP, 9H, 9ER, 2BB, 2K (L)
Logan Shepherd (N) 1IP, 4H, 3ER, 2K
Jakob Tipton (NW) 5IP, 8H, 2ER, 2BB, 5K (W)
Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved