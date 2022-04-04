Senators best Mohawks

WEST PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth West Senators (5-1, 2-1 SOC II) earned a 13-2 home win over Northwest (0-3, 0-3 SOC II) in five innings in SOC II play.

Trevor Fike and Tucker Spriggs led the Senators’ offensive production, each collecting for three hits and combining for seven RBI.

Jakob Tipton earned the win on the hill, allowing eight hits and two earned runs in his five innings.

BOX SCORE

Northwest 2 0 0 0 0 — 2 8 1

Portsmouth West 5 0 5 3 X — 13 13 3

Northwest hitting

Levi Tackett 0-2, BB

Logan Shepherd 0-2, R, BB

Kaleb Seals 2-3, R

Orville Tackett 3-3

Justin South 1-3, RBI

Andrew Nichols 1-2

Waylon McGlone 0-3

Eli Dettwiller 1-2

Layne Stapleton 0-2

West hitting

Trevor Fike 3-4, 2R, 3RBI

Tucker Spriggs 3-4, R, 4RBI

Jakob Tipton 0-2, R

Jacob Davis 1-3, R, RBI

Eli Sayre 0-2, R, RBI

Ryan Tatman 2-2, 3R, RBI

Reece Coleman 1-1, 2R, BB

Wesley Cooper 1-1

Jacob Holsinger 2-2, 2R, 2RBI

Cole Windsor 0-3

Pitching

Eli Dettwiller (N) 3IP, 9H, 9ER, 2BB, 2K (L)

Logan Shepherd (N) 1IP, 4H, 3ER, 2K

Jakob Tipton (NW) 5IP, 8H, 2ER, 2BB, 5K (W)

Staff Report

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

